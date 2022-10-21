UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Weigh-In Results, One Cancellation

UFC 280 is ticking ever so closer, and MMA News is here with the weigh-in results as tomorrow’s bouts become official!

There’s a triple-header headed to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 22, 2022, including two title fights and a Suga Show.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap. And in the co-main event, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling will defend against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Plus, there will be another can’t-miss bantamweight bout prior to that, when #1-ranked ex-champion Petr Yan takes on “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

To get you further prepared for tomorrow’s big event, you can read up on our UFC 280 Sleeper Scrap as well as our staff predictions. You can also catch all the highlights from the pre-fight press conference right here.

UFC 280 Weigh-In Results

MMA News is the place to be for the official UFC 280 weigh-in results. You can also view the UFC’s live official weigh-in show right here. Additionally, the ceremonial weigh-ins are set to begin at 8:00 AM ET, and you can view that right here.

There was one fight cancellation, with the preliminary bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida being scrapped due to what the UFC reported to be “weight-cutting issues.”

Additionally, Kaitlyn Chookagian missed the flyweight limit by 1.5 pounds and, as a result, will forfeit 20% of her purse to Manon Fiorot, but the bout will proceed as scheduled.

Aside from that, it’s all good news, MMA fans, as Charles Oliveira and the rest of the UFC 280 lineup were able to successfully make weight. That means both title fights will take place without a hitch or asterisk, as will the highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley and the litany of other bangers in store for fight fans this weekend.

You can view the full UFC 280 weigh-in results and fight card below, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC 280 Main Card (2:00 PM ET, PPV)

Main Event – Lightweight Title Bout: Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs Islam Makhachev (154.5)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Title Bout: Aljamain Sterling (135) vs TJ Dillashaw (135)

Bantamweight Bout: Petr Yan (136) vs Sean O’Malley (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)** vs Manon Fiorot (125.5)

UFC 280 Preliminary Card (10:00 AM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad (170) vs Sean Brady (171)

Middleweight Bout: Makhmud Muradov (185) vs Caio Borralho (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs Nikita Krylov (206)

Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

Middleweight Bout: Armen Petrosyan (186) vs AJ Dobson (185)

Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs Malcolm Gordon (126)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135)

*Due to weight cutting issues, the bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida has been canceled.

**Katlyn Chookagian will forfeit 20% of her purse to her opponent for weighing in above the flyweight limit. Fight proceeds as scheduled.