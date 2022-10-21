UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Official Weigh-In Results

UFC 280 is ticking ever so closer, and MMA News is here with the weigh-in results as tomorrow’s bouts become official!

There’s a triple-header headed to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 22, 2022, including two title fights and a Suga Show.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight strap. And in the co-main event, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling will defend against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Plus, there will be another can’t-miss bantamweight bout prior to that, when #1-ranked ex-champion Petr Yan takes on “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

UFC 280 Weigh-In Results

MMA News is the place to be for the official UFC 280 weigh-in results. Hopefully, things go much smoother than last month’s UFC 279 or Charles Oliveira’s most recent trip to the scale for UFC 274.

You can view the full UFC 280 card below, which will be updated with the weigh-in results as they come in.

UFC 280 Main Card (2:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (#1) vs. Islam Makhachev (#4)

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (#2)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (#1) vs. Sean O’Malley (#12)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (#6) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (#9)

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (#1) vs. Manon Fiorot (#7)

UFC 280 Preliminary Card (10:00 AM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (#5) vs. Sean Brady (#8)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (#8) vs. Nikita Krylov (#10)

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa (#9) vs. Lina Länsberg (#12)