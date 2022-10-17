The Countdown To UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Has Officially Begun

The countdown to arguably the most stacked card of 2022, UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev, has officially begun.

It’s a PPV fight week, which means the UFC has released its official Countdown video to kick off the hype. On deck for this weekend is a triple header featuring two title fights and a Suga Show.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira faces Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship. But there’s been a saying as of late around MMA circles that originated in Brazil, which is that the UFC’s lightweight champion has a name, and it is Charles Oliveira. However, Islam Makhachev and Team AKA believe that Makhachev has been the uncrowned champion all along and will prove that in Abu Dhabi.

The co-main event features UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling defending his strap against former two-time champ T.J. Dillashaw. And in the opening leg of the triple-header will be ex-champ Petr Yan providing rising star “Suga” Sean O’Malley with his stiffest test to date.

Don’t forget, fight fans, this one will have a special start time of 10:00 AM ET, with the main card kicking off at 2:00 PM.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev: Countdown

Below, you can check out the highlights from the Countdown video followed by the full video and viewing information for UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

“They took my belt because of half a pound. I don’t give a **** what they think. I’m going to keep making history.” – Charles Oliveira

Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira

In the Countdown video, fans are reminded of the record-setting submission guru that is Charles Oliveira and his determination to prove that he is rightful lightweight champion after being stripped of the title for his UFC 274 weight miss.

“I tell all my opponents I’m going to take them down, make them tired, and finish them…I’m gonna stop his win streak and I’m gonna take this belt.” – Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev

In the Countdown video, fans are educated on Islam Makhachev’s Dagestani roots and all the destruction this protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov has left in his path to lightweight gold. The video shares details of Khabib’s and Islam’s friendship and how Khabib has passed the torch to Makhachev in preparation for nights like October 22.

“His grappling isn’t much of a threat to me. I expect to outgrapple him. He’s a D-3 wrestler. I’m gonna go out there and show him what D-1 wrestling’s all about…I’m going in there to look for a finish every second. It’s just a matter of time.” – TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw

And the matter of time was covered in the Countdown video, particularly Dillashaw’s two-year USADA suspension and how he put that time to good use.

The Countdown video also shares why T.J. Dillashaw entered MMA and briefly documented his rise to becoming a two-time champion. It also detailed why he remains so confident that Aljamain Sterling will not prevent him from becoming a three-time titleholder.

“We’re not in a college wrestling match, buddy. We’re in a fist fight. You make one mental mistake and the next thing you know, I’m taking you down, and then I’m on your back, and then I’m around your neck, and then I’m finishing the fight and the ref’s pulling me off of you. I’m coming in there to smack this man up.” – Aljamain Sterling

Photo via Instagram @funkmastermma

In the Countdown video, viewers are reminded of Aljamain Sterling’s controversial bantamweight title win back at UFC 259 and how he was able to silence his many critics by defeating Petr Yan at UFC 273. The video portrays a confident champion who believes his unique championship story is only just getting started.

“At this moment, I think it’s an internal fire that moves me. There are also some things that I want to prove to myself.” – Petr Yan

Petr Yan (Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Following his losses to Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan is ready to push himself back to the top of division, which begins with stomping out its most hyped prospect. Viewers are treated to an intimate look in Yan’s training in Thailand and get a feel for the hunger that has been reawakened behind this merciless competitor.

“I want the big fights. I want to sell pay-per-views. I want to be the main attraction. And I think this fight is how superstars get created.” – Sean O’Malley

Photo via Instagram @sugasean

In the Countdown video, “Suga” Sean O’Malley continues to make it clear that he is aiming to be a global superstar, and he believes he has the skills to ensure that even an elite fighter like Petr Yan will only serve as a steppingstone for The Suga Show’s stage.

Below, you can find the lineup for UFC 280 followed by the full Countdown video!

UFC 280 Main Card (2:00 PM ET, PPV)

UFC Lightweight Championship Bout: Charles Oliveira (#1) vs. Islam Makhachev (#4)

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (#2)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (#1) vs. Sean O’Malley (#12)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (#6) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (#9)

Women’s Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (#1) vs. Manon Fiorot (#7)

UFC 280 Preliminary Card (10:00 AM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (#5) vs. Sean Brady (#8)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (#8) vs. Nikita Krylov (#10)

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Lightweight: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Women’s Bantamweight: Karol Rosa (#9) vs. Lina Länsberg (#12)

Finally, you can watch the UFC 280 Countdown video in full down below! And be sure to stick with MMA News all fight week up to and following the event for full coverage of UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev!