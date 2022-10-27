A Historic Fight Adds To UFC 282’s Depth

Having made history as the youngest UFC signing in history last month, Raul Rosas Jr. is set to become the youngest fighter to have competed inside the Octagon before the year is out.

Following his contract-winning performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series, 18-year-old Rosas Jr. will get his first taste of action on MMA’s biggest stage in 2022, and on the pay-per-view stage in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Rosas Jr. will collide with Jay Perrin in a bantamweight contest at UFC 282, scheduled to go down at the T-Mobile Arena on December 10.

The matchup was first reported by Iridium Sports Agency, the management team for both Rosas Jr. and Perrin.

Rosas Jr. Targets Winning Start En Route To Lofty Goals At UFC 282

When he makes the walk to the UFC Octagon for the first time, Rosas Jr. will be looking to begin his tenure in the promotion on the right foot, as he pursues monumental achievements under its banner.

“El Niño Problemo” secured his contract aged 17 with a unanimous decision victory over Mando Gutierrez. With the result, Rosas Jr.’s professional record moved to 6-0, with his previous five victories coming under the Ultimate Warrior Challenge banner in Mexico.

Since becoming the youngest UFC signing, the Mexican-born American has outlined grand plans for his career in the promotion, which includes breaking Jon Jones’ long-standing record for the youngest-ever title crowning inside the Octagon.

If Rosas Jr. is to take a positive step towards that goal on December 10, he’ll have to add to the woes of Perrin (10-6). “The Joker” earned a place on the roster with a 7-1 run between 2017 and 2021. But 2022 hasn’t been the ideal UFC start for Perrin, who’s been sent on a two-fight skid courtesy of losses to Mario Bautista and Aoriqileng.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 282 are as follows:

Jiří Procházka (C) vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight championship main event)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin (bantamweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva (featherweight)

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

