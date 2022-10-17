UFC Issues New Ban On Fighters Gambling On Events

The UFC is banning its fighters and their respective teams from betting on fights and events, as announced in a letter sent to the roster on Monday.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole was the first to report the new addition to the promotion’s Code of Conduct policy.

“The UFC’s contracted athletes are not exempt from these prohibitions, which state legislators and regulators have implemented for the purpose of maintaining the integrity of our sport,” the UFC’s CBO Hunter Campbell said in the roster-wide letter obtained by Yahoo! Sports.

“In order to assist our athletes in understanding their obligations under the laws of the majority of states in which sports betting is permitted, and in further support of these integrity measures, UFC has incorporated a wagering prohibition into the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy expressly prohibiting athletes from wagering on any UFC match.”

Sports betting, particularly on events and fights, has become popular amongst fans and personalities in the sport for years. DraftKings is the official betting partner of the company and recently extended its contract to include NFTs [non-fungible tokens].

UFC Takes Stand Against Insider Gambling

In the letter written by Campbell, the promotion doesn’t go into detail as to how it intends to uphold the policy and make sure fighters and teams aren’t in violation.

Fighters such as former welterweight title challenger Colby Covington have inked sponsorship deals with MyBookie.ag, another prominent sports betting website. It’s unclear if the new policy will affect those fighter-focused deals.

The announcement comes days before the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event on Saturday. UFC 280 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

