UFC Great José Aldo Provides Clarity On His Recent Retirement

Former longtime UFC featherweight champion José Aldo may be done fighting in the UFC, though he’s not ruling out fighting in other facets.

Aldo retired from MMA following his most recent UFC loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 via a unanimous decision. The loss snapped a recent winning streak and brought his bantamweight title climb to an abrupt halt.

The 36-year-old Aldo had looked rejuvenated over his past few fights as he continued his new MMA chapter at bantamweight. He opted to make the move to 135lbs after a loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237.

Many have wondered what’s next for Aldo and his athletic career. He is open to fighting in other aspects of combat sports, including a potential move to the boxing ring.

José Aldo Remains Interested In Boxing Move

During a recent interview with Globo Esporte, Aldo spoke about what he feels may be the next step in his life and career.

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now,” Aldo said. “I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.

“Boxing is a possibility,” Aldo continued. “It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Aldo first teased a move to boxing in 2017, not long after winning the then-interim UFC featherweight title over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200. He lost the belt in his previous fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 194 before McGregor moved to lightweight and left the 145lb division.

Aldo could end up being the latest former UFC standout to make the move to the ring. UFC legends Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort are just a few of the names who have made the move to boxing with newfound success.

Aldo’s striking remains on point, as showcased in his most recent UFC wins over Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera. If he decides to continue competing, boxing could be an avenue that could result in a new throne for the ‘King of Rio’.

