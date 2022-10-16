UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/10-10/15): Price Returns, Two Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for entertaining welterweight Niko Price and women’s flyweight prospect Natália Silva.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In a week that saw UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka’s rematch with Glover Teixeira confirmed for UFC 282, a few big-name fights were reported, confirmed, or made official by the UFC and reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, check out the links below:

But it wasn’t all positive, with a couple of fights falling through in recent days. For those failed pairings, see the list below:

Drakkar Klose (OUT) vs. Mark Madsen – UFC Vegas 63 (October 30)

Movsar Evloev (OUT) vs. Bryce Mitchell – UFC Vegas 64 (November 5)

For more detailed information on some notable bouts that may have flown under your radar between October 10 and October 15, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bledá – UFC Vegas 65 (November 19)

After a notable debut inside the Octagon, flyweight prospect Natália Silva will make her sophomore outing at UFC Vegas 65 on November 19.

Following a pair of wins under the Jungle Fight banner in Brazil, Silva arrived on MMA’s biggest stage at UFC Austin this past June, where she put on an impressive display to outpoint Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius. Now riding a seven-fight win streak, the 25-year-old will look to make it back-to-back in the UFC by adding the first blemish to the professional record of a newcomer.

Having impressed with five straight wins under the Oktagon MMA banner in Europe, Tereza Bledá (6-0) earned an opportunity on this year’s edition of Dana White‘s Contender Series, where she secured a contract by outpointing the previously unbeaten Nayara Maia. She’ll now turn around to make her promotional debut before the end of 2022.

This women’s flyweight bout was first reported by Eurosport’s Marcel Dorff.

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio – UFC Vegas 65 (November 19)

Also in action at UFC Vegas 65 on November 19 will be light heavyweights William Knight and Marcin Prachnio.

Knight (11-4) is in need of a win having lost consecutive outings against Maxim Grishin and Devin Clark. Prior to that, “Knightmare” made a 3-1 start inside the Octagon, with victories over Aleksa Camur, Fabio Cherant, and Alonzo Menifield.

In his bid to avoid a worrying three-fight skid, Knight will share the Octagon with Prachnio (15-6). After an 0-3 start in the UFC, the former ONE Championship title challenger entered the win column with successes against Khalil Rountree Jr. and Ike Villanueva in 2021. But having opened his 2022 account with a loss to Philipe Lins at UFC Vegas 52, the Polish 34-year-old will be looking to rebound at the expense of Knight.

This light heavyweight fight was announced on Knight’s social media channels.

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe – UFC Orlando (December 3)

Joining a host of notable names on the UFC Orlando card, entertaining welterweight Niko Price will return to action on December 3.

Price (15-5) rarely fails to thrill when he enters the cage, and he’ll look to do so again later his year. He’ll also be looking for his first win streak since 2018. After exchanging victories and defeats for a period, “The Hybrid” went winless across three fights against Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, and Michel Pereira. He rebounded last October by outpointing Alex Oliveira at UFC Vegas 38.

In Price’s way of a triumph in his first 2022 appearance will be Phil Rowe (9-3). “The Fresh Prince” has gone 2-1 since earning a contract on DWCS in 2019, with consecutive knockout wins over Orion Cosce and Jason Witt following a debut loss at the hands of Gabe Green.

This welterweight contest was first reported by UFE Media.

Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark – UFC Seoul (February 4)

The UFC is reportedly planning to return to South Korea on February 4. With it, the promotion will bring a light-heavyweight scrap between the Asian nation’s own Da Un Jung and Devin Clark.

Jung (15-3-1) saw his 15-fight unbeaten streak ended and his UFC record blemished for the first time at July’s UFC Long Island event, where he was knocked out inside one round by Dustin Jacoby. Prior to that, he’d gone 4-0-1 in the Octagon — a run of form that included wins over Kennedy Nzechukwu and William Knight in 2021.

“Sseda” will now look to rebound in front of a home crowd by adding a fourth loss across five fights for one-time UFC headliner Clark (13-7). While he bounced back from consecutive defeats to Anthony Smith and Ion Cuțelaba with a stoppage victory over Knight at UFC Vegas 51, “Brown Bear” failed to make it back-to-back. In August, Clark was finished by Azamat Murzakanov at UFC San Diego.

This light heavyweight matchup was first reported by Cole Shelton and confirmed by Elevation Fight Team.

