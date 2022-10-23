UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/17-10/22): Della Maddalena Returns, Two Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena and undefeated lightweight Mark Madsen.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In a week that saw a blockbuster scrap towards the top of the middleweight division between former champion Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa added to UFC 284 in Australia, a few other big-name fights were reported, confirmed, or made official by the UFC and reputable sources.

But it wasn’t all positive, with a couple of fights falling through in recent days. For those failed pairings and any replacements, see the list below:

Bo Nickal (OUT) vs. Jamie Pickett – UFC 282 (December 10)

Alex Perez (OUT, Brandon Royval IN) vs. Amir Albazi – UFC Vegas 66 (December 17)

Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson – UFC Vegas 64 (November 5)

After seeing his matchup opposite Drakkar Klose fall off the October 29 card, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Mark Madsen will hope to keep his professional MMA record unblemished when he meets Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 64 on November 5.

Madsen (12-0) has maintained his perfect résumé inside the Octagon with four wins. After debuting with a TKO win against Danilo Belluardo, the Danish lightweight outpointed Austin Hubbard and UFC veteran Clay Guida before getting the better of Vinc Pichel on the scorecards at UFC 272 this past March.

For his fifth outing, “The Olympian” will face Dawson (18-1-1). “KGD” established himself as one of the most promising prospects in the UFC with five victories in his first five contests, including a final-second knockout of Leonardo Santos. While a majority draw to Rick Glenn ended his winning run, the 28-year-old resumed his charge this past April when he submitted Jared Gordon at UFC Vegas 53.

This lightweight fight was first reported by Combate’s Raphael Marinho.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts – UFC Vegas 65 (November 19)

Welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena will return to action for the third time in 2022 at UFC Vegas 65 on November 19.

Since losing his first two professional outings, Della Maddalena (12-2) has won 12 straight, including a run of victories under Australia’s Eternal MMA banner to earn a shot on Dana White‘s Contender Series. After securing a contract with a win over Ange Loosa, the 26-year-old started life inside the Octagon well this year, recording first-round finishes against Pete Rodriguez and Ramazan Emeev.

Now, the Aussie will look to make it 3-0 in the UFC when he faces Danny Roberts (18-6). The British striker, who trains alongside Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at Liverpool’s Next Generation MMA gym, is coming off a decision defeat to veteran Francisco Trinaldo at UFC 274. Prior to that, he’d also recorded a victory over Emeev.

This welterweight matchup was announced by Paradigm Sports.

It’s official. Jack Della Maddalena will face Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout on November 19. 💥 #GP pic.twitter.com/tXkIxI0Xq2 — Paradigm Sports (@ParadigmSports) October 20, 2022

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm – UFC Seoul (February 4)

The UFC is returning to South Korea for a Seoul-held event on February 4, and women’s flyweight Ji Yeon Kim will be looking to rebound in front of her home crowd.

Since going 3-2 in her first five UFC fights, including wins over Justine Kish and Nadia Kassem, Kim (9-6-2) has lost four consecutive bouts. After unanimous decision defeats against Alexa Grasso, Molly McCann, and Priscilla Cachoeira, “Fire Fist” most recently fell on the wrong side of a tight split decision verdict against Joselyne Edwards at UFC 275 in Singapore.

She’ll look to revive her career inside the Octagon and keep her place on the UFC roster when she welcomes Mandy Böhm (7-2) to her home nation. Like Kim, the German is also in need of a bounce-back win having lost back-to-back fights against Ariane Lipski and Victoria Leonardo to go 0-2 since joining the promotion.

This women’s flyweight contest was first reported by The AllStar.

