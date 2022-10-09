UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In a week that saw UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno’s tetralogy confirmed for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, a few big-name fights were reported, confirmed, or made official by the promotion and reputable sources. For more information on those matchups, check out the links below:

In what was a busy week of matchmaking for the MMA leader, a couple of lower-profile pairings were announced. For those, check out this week’s quick hits below:

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian – UFC Vegas 64 (November 5)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman – UFC 282 (December 10)

But it wasn’t all positive, with a couple of fights falling through in recent days. For those failed pairings, see the list below:

Daniel Rodriguez (OUT) vs. Neil Magny – UFC Vegas 62 (Oct. 15, rearranged for UFC Vegas 64, Nov. 5)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (OUT) vs. Jailton Almeida – UFC 280 (Oct. 22, Almeida now meets Maxim Grishin at UFC Vegas 64, Nov. 5)

For more detailed information on some notable bouts that may have flown under your radar between October 3 and October 8, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes – UFC Orlando (December 3)

Fresh off a memorable debut victory, Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) will look to keep the ball rolling when she makes her sophomore outing at UFC Orlando on December 3.

After extending her perfect professional record to 7-0 whilst competing under the Combate Global banner, Jauregui made a splash when she entered the Octagon for the first time alongside fellow young newcomer Iasmin Lucindo at UFC San Diego. After a thrilling three-round affair, the 23-year-old Mexican was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Next on the promising strawweight’s early hit list is another Brazilian in Istela Nunes (6-3). The 30-year-old is at a crucial point in her UFC career having lost her first two fights against Ariane Carnelossi and Sam Hughes. The former ONE Championship fighter will look to avoid an often-fatal three-fight skid when she meets Jauregui in Orlando.

This women’s strawweight contest was first reported by MMA Fighting, and later confirmed by the UFC.

🚨 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙊 🚨



Yasmin Jauregui enfrenta @IstelaNunesMMA no #UFCOrlando pela categoria peso-palha!



[ Sábado, 3 de dezembro ] pic.twitter.com/AetULnDmQw — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) October 5, 2022

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov – UFC Vegas 66 (December 17)

A few weeks later, a pair of ultra-exciting bantamweight prospects will be in action at the year-ending UFC Vegas 66 event on December 17.

Said Nurmagomedov (16-2) has lost just once since 2014. Strong form in Russia brought the former AFC champion to the Octagon in 2018, where he won his opening two contests, including a spinning back-kick TKO of Ricardo Ramos. While a decision loss to Raoni Barcelos briefly stalled his rise, the 30-year-old Dagestani has won three straight fights since, submitting Cody Stamann and outpointing Douglas Silva de Andrade in 2022.

Accepting a tough assignment against Nurmagomedov is Saidyokub Kakhramonov. The highly touted 26-year-old has made a fast start under the UFC banner, submitting Trevin Jones last year and snapping Ronnie Lawrence’s win streak at UFC Vegas 58. The Uzbekistani will look to continue his rise on December 17 by stealing his Russian rival’s hype.

This bantamweight fight was first reported by Red Fury MMA.

While you idiots cherry picking your opponents I’m going straight to the top. Fuck y’all!! 😎😈😈 https://t.co/cWExE0pNak — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 6, 2022

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna – UFC Vegas 66 (December 17)

Also at UFC Vegas 66, promising strawweight prospect Cheyanne Vlismas will make a long-awaited return to action.

Vlismas (7-2) earned a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020. While she made an unsuccessful first foray into the Octagon against Montserrat Ruiz last March, “The Warrior Princess” rebounded in style by knocking out Gloria de Paula. Last December, Vlismas made it back-to-back wins with a unanimous decision victory over Mallory Martin.

Having been out of action throughout 2022 and had parts of her personal life hit the headlines, Vlismas will look to turn talk back to her fighting career when she faces Cory McKenna (7-2). The 23-year-old Welsh fighter has gone 2-1 under the UFC banner, with a defeat to Elise Reed in London splitting wins over Kay Hansen and Miranda Granger.

This women’s strawweight scrap was first reported by MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin.

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia – UFC Vegas 66 (December 17)

Lightweights Hayisaer Maheshate and Rafa Garcia have also joined the December 17 card.

After extending his win streak to six with a victory over Achilles Estremadura on DWCS last year, Maheshate (9-1) made a successful arrival close to home at UFC 275 this past June. In Singapore, the Chinese 155lber stopped Steve Garcia in just 74 seconds. In his sophomore outing, Maheshate will look to continue his conquest of the Garcias, this time against Rafa.

Garcia (14-3) joined the UFC with an 11-0 record early last year following eight straight wins under the Combate Americas banner. But his life in the Octagon started on a rough note, with Nasrat Haqparast and Chris Gruetzemacher adding two losses to his record. While he did rebound in a pair of contests against Natan Levy and Jesse Ronson, the Mexican was outpointed by Drakkar Klose in his most recent outing.

This lightweight contest was confirmed by Garcia’s management.

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez – UFC Vegas 67 (January 14)

With the schedule for early next year beginning to come together, flyweights Allan Nascimento and Carlos Hernandez have been paired together.

Nascimento (19-6), who trains alongside top-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira at the Chute Boxe Academy, was handed a tough assignment in the form of Tagir Ulanbekov on debut last October. After falling on the wrong side of a split decision, “Pure Osso” entered the win column in the UFC for the first time at UFC Vegas 54 this past May, outpointing England’s Jake Hadley.

If he’s to turn his promotional record positive at UFC Vegas 67, the Brazilian will have to end the win streak of Carlos Hernandez. The 28-year-old former HFC champion hasn’t lost since his professional debut opposite ONE Championship’s Gustavo Balart. Since that 2017 result, the Illinois native has won eight straight, including over Victor Altamirano in his first UFC outing this past February.

This flyweight bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi.

Per sources: Flyweights Carlos Hernandez and Allan Nascimento set to fight at Jan 14th. UFC event in Las Vegas. — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) October 7, 2022

