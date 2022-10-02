UFC Vegas 61 Results & Highlights: Yan Outlasts Dern

UFC Vegas 61 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, #5-ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern faced Xiaonan Yan (15-3). While in the co-main, Jamaica’s Randy “Rude Boy” Brown attempted to make it four wins in a row against 44-year-old veteran Francisco Trinaldo. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, we saw Mike Davis face Viacheslav Borshchev.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 61 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Guido Cannetti def. Randy Costa

In this bantamweight bout, Guido Cannetti took just over a minute to submit Randy Costa with a rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

Chelsea Chandler def. Julija Stoliarenko

Chelsea Chandler made a statement on her UFC debut by earning a first-round TKO win over Julija Stoliarenko in their 140-lbs catchweight bout. Catch the finish below.

IMPRESSIVE UFC DEBUT FOR CHELSEA CHANDLER 👏 #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/CJUi1wkDgF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 1, 2022

Brendan Allen def. Krzysztof Jotko

In this middleweight bout, Brendan Allen got it done in the first round with a rear-naked choke of Krzysztof Jotko. Catch the finish below.

Joaquim Silva def. Jesse Ronson

In this lightweight bout, Joaquim Silva landed a savage flying knee to TKO Jesse Ronson in the second round. Catch the finish below.

Daniel Santos def. John Castaneda

In this 140-lbs catchweight bout, Daniel Santos earned a KO win over John Castaneda. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Mike Davis def. Viacheslav Borshchev

In this lightweight bout, Mike Davis earned a dominant unanimous decision against Viacheslav Borshchev.

In round one, Davis took Borshchev down multiple times with ease, eventually assuming full mount and raining down brutal ground and pound. Round two saw Davis get Borshchev to the mat with ease yet again and keep him there for much of the round.

In round three, Borshchev landed a huge strike that severely damaged Davis’ right eye, but the American got the fight to the ground and rounded out a lopsided victory. Catch the decision below.

Sodiq Yusuff def. Don Shainis

Sodiq Yusuff took all of 30 seconds to submit Don Shainis with a guillotine choke in their featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

SHORT NIGHT AT THE OFFICE FOR YUSUFF 💼 #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/b6ZnohHrBr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 1, 2022

Raoni Barcelos def. Trevin Jones

Raoni Barcelos earned a one-sided unanimous decision against Trevin Jones in this bantamweight bout.

Round one saw Barcelos get the takedown and dominate from on top, but inflict little damage. In round two, Barcelos continued to dominate, landing a huge right that sent Jones to the canvas. In round three, Barcelos outmatched Jones in all areas, landing a variety of strikes and dominating on the ground. Catch the decision below.

Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo

In the co-main event, Jamaica’s Randy Brown got it done via unanimous decision against Francisco Trinaldo in their welterweight bout.

In round one, Brown landed a huge right that floored Trinaldo, but the Brazilian recovered to get a takedown. Round two was competitive on the feet, with Trinaldo landing a late takedown. In round three, a Trinaldo leg kick got Brown to the ground and the Brazilian dominated from on top for the rest of the round. Catch the decision below.

Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern

In the main event, Yan Xiaonan earned a majority decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in their women’s strawweight bout.

In round one, both fighters had their moments on the feet, with Dern landing a late takedown. Round two saw Dern get Yan to the ground before attempting several submissions and landing sustained ground and pound. In round three, Dern rocked Yan with a huge right, but the Chinese responded with some stinging offense of her own.

Round four saw Yan bounce back, landing some effective strikes and taking Dern to the mat late on. And in the final round, Dern took Yan down yet again and dominated from on top, almost pulling off an armbar late on. Catch the highlights below.

WHAT. A. FIGHT 👏



Who do you think leaves #UFCVegas61 with the W? pic.twitter.com/CFBMBjovRe — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

The strawweight division has a new contender on it's hands, and her name is Xiaonan Yan 💪 #UFCVegas61 pic.twitter.com/04V3vRRS3v — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Main Event: Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (48-47×2, 47-47)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27×2)

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff def. Don Shainis via submission: R1, 0.30

Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26×2)

Preliminary Card

Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Daniel Santos def. John Castaneda via KO: R2, 4.28

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi def. Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva def. Jesse Ronson via TKO: R2, 3.08

Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen def. Krzysztof Jotko via submission: R1, 4.17

Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Chelsea Chandler def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO: R1, 4.15

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti def. Randy Costa via submission: R1: 1.04