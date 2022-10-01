UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 61 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, #5-ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern will face Xiaonan Yan (15-3). While in the co-main, Jamaica’s Randy “Rude Boy” Brown will attempt to make it four wins in a row against 44-year-old veteran Francisco Trinaldo. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, we will see Mike Davis face Viacheslav Borshchev.
The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, however there was one fight cancellation. Illness has forced Jessica Penne to pull out of her bout with Tabatha Ricci.
Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 61 highlights and results as they happen below!
Main Card (7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT, ESPN+)
Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan
Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown vs Francisco Trinaldo
Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones
Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis
Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: John Castaneda vs Daniel Santos
Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT, ESPN+)
Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik
Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva vs Jesse Ronson
Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs Brendan Allen
Light Heavyweight Bout: Max Grishin vs Phillipe Lins
Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Julija Stoliarenko vs Chelsea Chandler
Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti vs Randy Costa