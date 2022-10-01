UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 61 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, #5-ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern will face Xiaonan Yan (15-3). While in the co-main, Jamaica’s Randy “Rude Boy” Brown will attempt to make it four wins in a row against 44-year-old veteran Francisco Trinaldo. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, we will see Mike Davis face Viacheslav Borshchev.

The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, however there was one fight cancellation. Illness has forced Jessica Penne to pull out of her bout with Tabatha Ricci.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 61 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT, ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown vs Francisco Trinaldo

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis

Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: John Castaneda vs Daniel Santos

Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis vs Viacheslav Borshchev

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT, ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva vs Jesse Ronson

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs Brendan Allen

Light Heavyweight Bout: Max Grishin vs Phillipe Lins

Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Julija Stoliarenko vs Chelsea Chandler

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti vs Randy Costa