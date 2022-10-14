Watch: UFC’s Top Finishes From UFC Vegas 62 Fighters

The UFC has produced its latest ‘top finishes’ compilation featuring some of the fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 62 card.

UFC Vegas 62 will be headlined by a flyweight matchup between top contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo. The winner could be next in line for a flyweight title shot against UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC Vegas 62 also features the return of veteran Cub Swanson, as he makes the move to bantamweight against Jonathon Martinez. Swanson has fought at featherweight for the majority of his UFC tenure.

To get you pumped up for UFC Vegas 62 this weekend, the UFC has released a compilation featuring some of the most brutal knockouts and submissions from fighters on the card.

Check out some of the best finishes from UFC Vegas 62 fighters, as shared on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

Raphael Assunção Vs. Matthew Lopez (2017)

Raphael Assunção kick-started the list with a wild knockout of Matthew Lopez at a 2017 UFC Fight Night event.

Assunção narrowly missed a flying knee in Round 3 before following up with a wicked 1-2 punching combination that sent Lopez out on his feet. The win was part of a four-fight winning streak between 2017 and 2018.

Assunção, a UFC veteran who has been with the promotion since 2011, will face Victor Henry at UFC Vegas 62.

Cub Swanson Vs. Daniel Pineda (2020)

Swanson slept Daniel Pineda with a slick right cross at UFC 256 to earn what was then his second-straight win.

Swanson looked to get back in the win column following losses in four of his previous five fights. He faced Pineda, a former PFL and Fury FC standout who at the time was a highly regarded prospect.

After a competitive first round, Swanson flattened Pineda with a big right hand that sent Pineda collapsing to the canvas below.

Viviane Araújo Vs. Talita Bernardo (2019)

Araújo had to grind her way through the UFC’s flyweight division to earn her first career UFC main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 62.

One of Araújo’s wins leading up to this weekend was a nasty knockout of Talita Bernardo at UFC 237. She finished Bernardo with a powerful right hand that made Bernardo’s entire body go limp.

Araújo has since defeated the likes of Andrea Lee, Roxanne Modafferi, and Montana De La Rosa to move closer to a title shot.

Jonathon Martinez Vs. Frankie Saenz (2020)

Don’t let Martinez’s timid persona on the microphone distract you from the fact that he has the power to put someone’s lights out instantaneously.

Martinez battled Frankie Saenz at a UFC Fight Night event at the Apex in Aug. 2020. After landing a flying knee in the third and final round of the fight that rocked Saenz, he finished the fight with vicious ground-and-pound combinations.

Martinez will look to earn his fourth-straight win this Saturday against Swanson.

Misha Cirkunov Vs. Jimmy Crute (2019)

Light heavyweight Misha Cirkunov earned a rare Peruvian necktie submission against Jimmy Crute in Sept. 2019.

Cirkunov, who has fought top light heavyweights such as Johnny Walker and Glover Teixeira, trapped Crute in the technique just minutes into their fight. It is a technique rarely seen in modern MMA, and most casual MMA fans aren’t familiar with the method.

Cirkunov faces Alonzo Menifield at UFC Vegas 62.

Alexa Grasso Vs. Joanne Wood (2022)

Last but not least, one half of the UFC Vegas 62 main event, Grasso earned one of the biggest wins of her career against Joanne Wood at UFC Columbus earlier this year.

Grasso secured a nasty rear-naked choke on Wood in the UFC Columbus co-main event. A former strawweight contender, Grasso has looked impressive since making the move to flyweight.

You can tune in to the full card via ESPN+ and check out the full viewing information here.

Check out the UFC’s full UFC Vegas 62 top finishes compilation below.