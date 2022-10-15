UFC Vegas 62 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to get you primed for the event!

Tomorrow night, top-10 flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take part in their first UFC headliner each. In the co-main event, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will compete against a hungry Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the week, Raphael Assunção will be going against the relative newcomer Victor Henry.

MMA News has been here in the ticks leading up to the event. Our Jordan Wright has provided you with his detailed UFC Vegas 62 Betting Tips & Plays; earlier today, we covered the weigh-in results, which included one fight cancellation; and if you want to get a jump start on all the action, you can check out the best finishes from the UFC Vegas 62 fighters right here!

Additionally, you can check out the UFC’s own fight-by-fight preview for the entire card right here.

Below, you can check out the final faceoffs and odds for the UFC Vegas 62 main card followed by the full lineup and viewing information for tomorrow night’s event.

UFC Vegas 62 Main Card Faceoffs & Odds

Raphael Assunção (+325) vs. Victor Henry (-425)

Misha Cirkunov (+165) vs. Alonzo Menifield (-190)

Jordan Wright (+180) vs. Dusko Todorovic (-210)

Cub Swanson (+175) vs. Jonathan Martinez (-205)

Alexa Grasso (-230) vs. Viviane Araujo (+195)

Main Card (7:00 PM, ESPN+)

Main Event– Women’s Flyweight Bout: #5 Alexa Grasso (14-3) vs. #6 Viviane Araujo (11-3)

Co Main-Event– Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson (28-12) vs. Jonathan Martinez (16-4)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-3) vs. Dusko Todorovic (11-3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (15-8) vs. Alonzo Menifield (12-3)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (27-9) vs. Victor Henry (22-5)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (9-3) vs. Brandon Davis (14-9)

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov (8-10) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-2)

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito (13-3-1) vs. Lucas Alexander (7-2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) vs. Sam Hughes (7-4)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (11-0) vs. CJ Vergara (10-3-1)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson (1-1) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-1)