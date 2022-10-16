UFC Vegas 62 Results & Highlights: Grasso Outlasts Araujo

UFC Vegas 62 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw top-ten women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo clash, while in the co-main, 40-fight veteran Cub Swanson faced Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight matchup.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 62 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Pete Rodriguez def. Mike Jackson

In the first bout of the night, Pete Rodriguez steamrolled Mike Jackson with a first-round KO thanks to a brutal knee that landed flush. Catch the clip below.

Tatsuro Taira def. CJ Vergara

Japan’s Tatsuro Taira kept his unbeaten record in tact after locking in an armbar to defeat CJ Vergara in their flyweight clash. Catch the finish below.

Joanderson Brito def. Lucas Alexander

In this featherweight bout, Joanderson Brito took just over two minutes to defeat Lucas Alexander via rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov

In this light heavyweight bout, Alonzo Menifield made a statement with a huge KO of Misha Cirkunov. Catch the finish below.

Raphael Assuncao def. Victor Henry

In this bantamweight bout, veteran Raphael Assuncao got it done by decision against Victor Henry.

Round one was a close one, with both fighters making tentative strikes. In round two, Assuncao landed multiple takedowns and a series of huge consecutive strikes. Round three saw Assuncao dominate in all areas, landing effective counterstrikes and outgrappling Henry. Catch the highlights below.

Dusko Todorovic def. Jordan Wright

Dusko Todorovic is back in the win column after earning a come-from-behind TKO against Jordan Wright.

In round one, Wright got the takedown and dominated Todorovic on the ground, landing heavy strikes. But in round two, Todorovic came out of the gates swinging, unloading on Wright before gaining full mount and putting him away with savage ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

Back in the win column in a BIG way 👊@Todorovic_UFC gets the finish at #UFCVegas62! pic.twitter.com/92rh8svCHx — UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022

Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson

In this bantamweight bout, Jonathan Martinez earned a huge TKO win over the legendary Cub Swanson.

In round one, Martinez landed a massive knee that floored Swanson, before almost putting him away with heavy ground strikes. Then in round two, Martinez continued to dominate, landing successive heavy leg kicks. One final kick to the inside of Swanson’s knee saw him fall and curl up in pain, before Martinez finished off the job with ground strikes. Catch the highlights below.

Swanson hung on in the final seconds of Round 1 😳 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/E1iq38PbbI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2022

MARTINEZ WITH A LEG KICK TKO 😱 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/eOE3COchRR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2022

Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo

In the main event, Alexa Grasso earned her fourth win in a row with a unanimous decision over Viviane Araujo in their women’s flyweight bout.

Round one was largely even on the feet, with both fighters exchanging blistering strikes, while Araujo briefly landed a takedown. In round two, Araujo got the takedown, but Grasso escaped to land some heavy strikes.

Round three saw Araujo and Grasso exchange measured strikes, with both landing big shots late on. And in the final rounds, the duo went back and forth in a close striking battle. Catch the highlights below.

For the final time tonight we are headed to the judges! Drop those scorecards 👇 #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/WRRMFu1t9A — UFC (@ufc) October 16, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46×2)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson via TKO: R2, 4.19

Middleweight Bout: Dusko Todorovic def. Jordan Wright via TKO: R2, 3.12

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao def. Victor Henry via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov via KO: R1, 1.28

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez def. Brandon Davis via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun def. Nick Maximov via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito def. Lucas Alexander via submission: R1, 2.02

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira def. CJ Vergara via submission: R2, 4.19

Welterweight Bout: Pete Rodriguez def. Mike Jackson via KO (knee): R1, 1:33