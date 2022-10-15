UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 62 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see top-ten women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo clash, while in the co-main, 40-fight veteran Cub Swanson will face Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight matchup. And make sure you catch our Sleeper Scrap between Raphael Assuncao and Victor Henry.

Two fighters failed to make weight: Askar Askarov and CJ Vergara. Askarov’s bout with Brandon Royval has been canceled while Vergara will forfeit 30% of his fight purse.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 62 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson vs Jonathan Martinez

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright vs Dusko Todorovic

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez vs Brandon Davis

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov vs Jacob Malkoun

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito vs Lucas Alexander

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez vs Sam Hughes

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson vs Pete Rodriguez