UFC Vegas 62 Weigh-In Results, One Major Fight Cancellation

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!

In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take center stage. Grasso will be entering the fight on the heels of three consecutive victories, most recently choking out Joanne Wood in March. Her opponent, Araujo, has won three of her last four fights. Most recently, she defeated Andrea Lee in May via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, the legendary Cub Swanson will be competing at bantamweight when he faces Johnathan Martinez. Also, be sure to keep an eye on our Sleeper Scrap of the card between Raphael Assuncao and Victor Henry. You can also check out the UFC’s fight-by-fight preview for the entire UFC 262 lineup right here.

However, sadly, there was one major fight cancellation for tomorrow’s card…

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Weigh-In Results

Alexa Grasso

MMA News is the place to be for the official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo. You can find the results of each fighter’s weigh-in below.

There was one major cancellation on the main card, with Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval cancelled due to weight-cutting issues from Askarov. You can find Royval’s reaction to the grim news below.

Woke up at 127… before I started the weight cut I heard my opponents not going to make weight. They turned down a catch weight, so it looks like the fight is off. Heartbroken but thank you @tylermintonnutrition for another easy weight cut 🙏🏽 we stay professional on our end. 🥩🐶 — Brandon (@brandonroyval) October 14, 2022

Another flyweight, CJ Vergara, also had issues on the scale. Vergara came in three pounds over the flyweight limit for his bout against Tatsuro Taira. That bout will proceed as originally planned, with Vergara relinquishing 30% of his fight purse.

129 lbs for CJ Vergara #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/teWG4cU9My — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) October 14, 2022

Below, you can catch the full card for tomorrow’s card along with the viewing information and weigh-in results. MMA News will have full coverage of UFC Vegas 62 during the event as well as post-fight coverage throughout the weekend.

The following bout order and start times are subject to change in light of the fight cancellation between Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso (125.5) vs Viviane Araujo (126)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson (135) vs Jonathan Martinez (135.5)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (185) vs Dusko Todorovic (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (206) vs Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (136) vs Brandon Davis (136)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs Victor Henry (136)

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito (146) vs Lucas Alexander (145.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (115.5) vs Sam Hughes (115)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (126) vs CJ Vergara** (129)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson (170) vs Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

*Askar Askarov was pulled from his flyweight bout with Brandon Royval due to weight-cutting issues, and that fight has been canceled.

**Fight will proceed, with Vergara releasing 30% of his fight purse.