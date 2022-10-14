UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from the UFC APEX, and MMA News is here to provide the weigh-in results as each bout on the card becomes official!

In the main event of the evening, top-10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso (#5) and Viviane Araujo (#6) will take center stage. Grasso will be entering the fight on the heels of three consecutive victories, most recently choking out Joanne Wood in March. Her opponent, Araujo, has won three of her last four fights. Most recently, she defeated Andrea Lee in May via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, the legendary Cub Swanson will be competing at bantamweight when he faces Johnathan Martinez. Also on the main card will be top-5 flyweights Askar Askarov (#4) vs. Brandon Royval (#5) in a potential title-eliminator bout.

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Weigh-In Results

Alexa Grasso

MMA News is the place to be for the official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo. Check back here to learn all the details of what went down at the scales.

Below, you can catch the full card for tomorrow’s card along with the viewing information. MMA News will have full coverage of UFC Vegas 62 during the event as well as post-fight coverage throughout the weekend.

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event– Women’s Flyweight Bout: #5 Alexa Grasso (14-3) vs. #6 Viviane Araujo (11-3)

Co Main-Event– Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson (28-12) vs. Johnathan Martinez (16-4)

Flyweight Bout: #4 Askar Askarov (14-1-1) vs. #5 Brandon Royval (14-6)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-3) vs. Dusko Todorovic (11-3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (15-8) vs. Alonzo Menifield (12-3)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (9-3) vs. Brandon Davis (14-9)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (27-9) vs. Victor Henry (22-5)

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov (8-10) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-2)

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito (13-3-1) vs. Lucas Alexander (7-2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) vs. Sam Hughes (7-4)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (11-0) vs. CJ Vergara (10-3-1)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson (1-1) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-1)