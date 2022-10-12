UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Fight Card, How to Watch

The UFC will return this Saturday with a women’s flyweight matchup between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo for UFC Vegas 62.

Grasso hopes to keep her winning streak intact when she faces Araujo. She has won three fights consecutively, with her last win against Joanne Wood via submission at UFC Columbus on Mar. 26.

Araujo is looking to get into the top five of the division with a win over Grasso this Saturday. Her last win was against Andrea Lee by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 54 on May 14. She’s currently ranked sixth in the division, while Grasso is ranked fifth.

Image Credit: UFC

Both competitors are looking to become the next contender for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship. The UFC could want the division’s champion, Valentina Shevchenko, to defend the title against Talia Santos in a rematch next year. However, a strong performance from Grasso or Araujo might give the company another option if Santos cannot fight.

The co-main event will also feature the return of UFC veteran Cub Swanson as he faces Johnathan Martinez. Swanson will make his bantamweight debut, hoping to get a fresh start in a new weight class. Martinez aims to continue his three-fight win streak and spoil Swanson’s return.

Image Credit: UFC

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Bout: #5 Alexa Grasso (14-3) vs. #6 Viviane Araujo (11-3)

– Women’s Flyweight Bout: #5 Alexa Grasso (14-3) vs. #6 Viviane Araujo (11-3) Co Main-Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson (28-12) vs. Johnathan Martinez (16-4)

– Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson (28-12) vs. Johnathan Martinez (16-4) Flyweight Bout: #4 Askar Askarov (14-1-1) vs. #5 Brandon Royval (14-6)

Middleweight Bout: Jordan Wright (12-3) vs. Dusko Todorovic (11-3)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (15-8) vs. Alonzo Menifield (12-3)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez (9-3) vs. Brandon Davis (14-9)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (27-9) vs. Victor Henry (22-5)

Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov (8-10) vs. Jacob Malkoun (6-2)

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito (13-3-1) vs. Lucas Alexander (7-2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) vs. Sam Hughes (7-4)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (11-0) vs. CJ Vergara (10-3-1)

Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson (1-1) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-1)

Image Credit: UFC

When is UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo?

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo takes place on Oct. 15 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time for UFC Vegas 62, the bout order and time could still change.

How to Watch?

The entire card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The UFC hasn’t advertised that fans will be able to attend UFC Vegas 62 at their facility.