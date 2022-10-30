UFC Vegas 63 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC Vegas 63 was a fairly low-profile event on paper, and although it did feature a few back-and-forth contests there wasn’t much that jumped out as a possible Fight of the Night candidate.

The main event between Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar looked to be shaping up as the best fight of the evening, but unfortunately Kattar’s knee injury ended that bout at the start of the second round. The card did include a number of standout individual performances, which prompted the UFC to hand out four Performance of the Night bonuses.

Rodriguez Submits Weems

A bantamweight bout between Christian Rodriguez and Joshua Weems opened the event, and Rodriguez earned his first UFC victory by submitting his debuting opponent.

Weems came close to joining the UFC with an appearance on Contender Series 2021, and “Wide Open” wanted to take advantage of his short notice debut by trying to overwhelm Rodriguez with his wrestling. Although Weems had some early success with this approach, Rodriguez made him pay late in the opening round by turning a guillotine attempt into an acaconda choke.

Starting the night strong with a first round submission 😤 #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/LlQkGRFaFc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2022

Rodriguez rebounded from his first career loss in his promotional debut earlier this year and earned a Performance of the Night bonus to go along with the victory.

Garcia Dominates Hooper

Steve Garcia entered his featherweight bout with Chase Hooper as an underdog, but “Mean Machine” put on what may have been the most violent performance of his career.

The 30-year-old dropped Hooper twice right at the start of the bout before inviting the 23-year-old back to his feet to continue exchanging. Another knockdown quickly followed, which prompted “The Dream” to try some wild strikes after he stood back up.

Garcia made Hooper pay for the recklessness with a final knockdown and a few ground strikes to earn the win in just over a minute.

Garcia has now finished his opponents in both of his UFC wins, and this especially dominant victory also earned the 30-year-old an extra $50k.

Dolidze Knocks Out Hawes

Roman Dolidze picked up his third-straight victory and second consecutive knockout when he stopped Phil Hawes in the UFC Vegas 63 featured prelim.

The fight took a notable turn after Dolidze attempted a leg lock that clearly injured Hawes’ knee while he was escaping. The Georgian paused in his attack to see if the fight was going to be stopped, but when Hawes soldiered on Dolidze took full advantage of his opponent’s compromised movement.

With Hawes backed to the fence, Dolidze unleashed a combination that sent the 33-year-old falling to the mat.

Dolidze has already collected a Performance of the Night bonus for knocking out Kyle Dakaus in his previous bout, and the 34-year-old pocketed another $50K for knocking out Hawes.

Gore Chokes Fremd Unconcious

Tresean Gore and Josh Fremd both entered UFC Vegas 63 looking for their first victories in the promotion, and it ended up being Gore who came out on top with an impressive submission win.

Fremd tried for a single leg takedown just over a minute into the second round, but “Mr. Vicious” grabbed ahold of his neck and pulled the 28-year-old away from the fence to crank the choke until he went unconcious.

The win was a particularly impactful way to snap a two-fight losing streak, and Gore earned a Performance of the Night bonus to go along with his first UFC victory.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners from UFC 280?