UFC Vegas 63 Octagon Interviews: Allen Calls For Interim Title Fight

UFC Vegas 63 wasn’t an especially stacked Fight Night card, and even the event’s back-and-forth bouts didn’t exactly provide a massive amount of action. The card did still feature a few notable individual performances, and MMA News has all of the most important quotes and callouts from the event’s post-fight interviews inside the Octagon.

De Lima Eyes Brazil Card

Marcos Rogério de Lima spoiled Andrei Arlovski’s bid to tie the record for UFC wins thanks to a knockdown that set up a rear-naked choke victory in the first round.

The Brazilian has struggled to put together a win streak since moving to heavyweight in 2018, but after beating Arlovski he already knew when he wanted to fight next.

“I think I have a lot of firepower in this division. To be in the Top 15, I’m evolving every single time, getting better every time, and I’m here to mess up the division…My plan is to come in with violence and intelligence, this is what you’re gonna get from me. Hey, January 21st in Brazil. I’m ready.”

Dolidze Thanks Bisping

Roman Dolidze scored arguably the most impressive win of UFC Vegas 63 when he knocked out Phil Hawes in the event’s featured prelim.

When Michael Bisping asked how he’s managed to knock out two opponents in a row, the Georgian claimed it was thanks to the former UFC middleweight champion.

“There is a secret, you know? And the secret is you. Cause when last time I wrestled, grappled, you say ‘No, no one will like this guy, because of his grappling.’ I said ‘Okay, Bisping, I will do this for you.’ And last two fights, I was searching for you. In last fight there was other guy commentating, but it’s everything because of you. Good that you are here today and I can tell you this.”

The 34-year-old managed to compromise Hawes’ knee with a leg lock attempt that helped set up the eventual knockout, and Dolidze says he’s ready for bigger challenges.

“Listen, these guys don’t understand who I am. They need to give me better fights, for sure. I didn’t even take a poster today, because I wanna see my face there. I wanna sign my face there. Thank you for everything. And now I would like Top 15 guys now, for sure.

Rountree Calls Out The UFC

After taking a narrow split decision over Dusin Jacoby for his third win in a row, Khalil Rountree made a point to thank fans for supporting him before presenting an ultimatum to the UFC.

“I got two things actually. First off, I just wanna thank everybody who’s sorta supported me since my last fight. And just everybody who reached out on just a deeper level. I just wanna say, thank you guys from the bottom of my heart. Also, Dana White, Hunter, Mick, whoever. Guys, I’m not fighting again until EA Sports puts me in the video game. So, I’ve been in the UFC seven years now. Don’t give me a call until I’m in the video game guys.”

Gore: “I’m Still Beautiful”

Tresean Gore’s UFC career got off to a rocky start with two-straight losses, but the 28-year-old picked up his first victory in the promotion with a nasty submission against Josh Fremd.

When Bisping asked “Mr. Vicious” about the unique choke, Gore took the chance to lament about being hit a bit more during the fight than he would have liked.

“Man I do that all the time in the gym. I just don’t – that’s the first time I did it actually in the ring. But you know, they said I couldn’t grapple man. So I wanted to show them otherwise. And man you know what, let me start talking like I’m the shit. I still got work to do, I still gotta get better. That dude touched me too much tonight, and shit I’m still beautiful, you know? But he touched me a little too much tonight, but I gotta get better and I’m gonna get better.”

Griffin Fights For His Coach

Max Griffin came out on the wrong end of a split decision against Neil Magny in March, but the 36-year-old got the nod from the judges in his co-main event bout with Tim Means at UFC Vegas 63.

Following the victory, Griffin encouraged fans to check his social media accounts in order to help support his coach’s battle with ALS.

“I feel good, it was good to get the dub. I did my best. But this fight’s not about me. My coach Dave Marinoble has ALS. Terrible. So he couldn’t make it out this week, I’ve been raising money for him. ALS is a death sentence. So on my social media and my Instagram in my bio, I’m just asking for donations. I raised over $10,000 this last week. But I’m just trying to help, you know? This sport’s bigger than me, so it’s about him.”

Allen Calls For Interim Title Shot

The main event of UFC Vegas 63 ended anticlimactically when Calvin Kattar’s knee gave out early in the second round. The fight had been shaping up well before the injury, but Arnold Allen admitted that it wasn’t the result he was hoping for.

“Almighty” wasn’t willing to ask for an outright title shot after the TKO win, but he did suggest the possibility of an interim title if Alexander Volkanovski is going to be busy fighting at lightweight.

“I’m devastated. Volkanovski asked the guys to make a statement and it’s another injury you know, TKO by injury. I can’t really ask for a title shot off this. Maybe give me the interim job…If Volkanovski is gonna be out for awhile you know, going up in weight. Give me the interim shot, I feel like I deserve it.

What do you think of the Octagon interviews from UFC Vegas 63? Are there any quotes or callouts that stand out to you?