UFC Vegas 63 Results & Highlights: Allen Defeats Kattar With Injury TKO

UFC Vegas 63 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw #5 ranked featherweight Calvin Katter take on #6 Arnold Allen, who came into the fight on an 11-fight win streak. In the co-main, Max Griffin took on Tim Means in a welterweight clash.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 63 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems

In this bantamweight bout, Contender Series vet Christian Rodriguez locked in an anaconda choke to get a first-round win against Joshua Weems. Catch the finish below.

Starting the night strong with a first round submission 😤 #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/LlQkGRFaFc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2022

Steve Garcia def. Chase Hooper

Steve Garcia got it done via first-round TKO against Chase Hooper in this featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Junyong Park def. Joseph Holmes

In this middleweight bout, South Korea’s Junyong Park sunk in a rear-naked choke to defeat Joseph Holmes. Catch the finish below.

The Iron Turtle dominates his way to victory! 🐢



Junyong Park locks in the second round sub at #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/EaEXD606VT — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2022

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Andrei Arlovski

In this heavyweight bout, Marco Rogerio de Lima got back in the win column with a first-round submission win over veteran Andrei Arlovski. Catch the finish below.

The first round submission gets @Pezao011 back in the win column 🇧🇷 #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/vN6G29Nkm7 — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2022

Roman Dolidze def. Phil Hawes

In this middleweight bout, Roman Dolidze earned a huge first-round KO of Phil Hawes. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Khalil Rountree def. Dustin Jacoby

In this light heavyweight bout, Khalil Rountree earned his third successive victory with a split decision over Dustin Jacoby.

In round one, Rountree came out fast landing several big strikes, but Jacoby absorbed them and landed a few of his own. Round two saw Jacoby take advantage on the feet, but Rountree responded with several stinging blows late on.

In round three, Rountree regained momentum after landing some heavy shots and knees, as Jacoby continued to land a high volume of strikes. Catch the decision below.

🗣 BY SPLIT DECISION!@KhalilRountree takes the W in a razor close fight – how did you score that one? #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/ojRnSKTzH5 — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2022

Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd

Tresean Gore earned an impressive submission victory over Josh Fremd in this middleweight bout.

In round one, Gore landed a huge takedown and took Fremd’s back, but Fremd survived to respond with some effective strikes. Then early in round two, Gore sunk in a deep guillotine choke that put Fremd out. Catch the finish below.

How about THAT for your first UFC victory!? 🔥@GoreTresean with a HUGE submission at #UFCVegas63!



Tune in live on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/DV3aa0Yjls — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2022

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Jared Vanderaa

Contender Series Alum Waldo Cortes-Acosta earned a unanimous decision victory over Jared Vanderaa in this heavyweight bout.

Round one saw Cortes-Acosta push the pace, landing some devastating combos, while Vanderaa had success with leg kicks. In round two, Vanderaa continued landing brutal leg kicks, before troubling Cortes-Acosta with some heavy strikes.

Round three was competitive on the feet, with both fighters landing effective strikes. Catch the decision below.

Welcome to the UFC Waldo Cortes Acosta! The UD victory at #UFCVegas63 improves him to a perfect 8-0 👊 pic.twitter.com/gYmwZqjvsf — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

Max Griffin def. Tim Means

In the co-main event, Max Griffin secured a split decision victory over Tim Means in their welterweight bout.

In round one, Griffin got a huge knockdown early on, but Mean survived to land some effective strikes. Round two saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Griffin getting the takedown and dominating from on top.

In round three, Griffin landed several takedowns, but Means responded with one of his own late in the round. Catch the decision below.

Back in the win column! @MaxPainGriffin takes the split decision over Tim Means in our #UFCVegas63 co-main 👏 pic.twitter.com/kJX4DsMDbr — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar

In the main event, Arnold Allen continued his rise through the featherweight ranks with an injury TKO of Calvin Katter.

Round one saw Allen land several huge strikes, then late on, Kattar attempted to land a body kick, but injured his knee after landing awkwardly. Katter collapsed to the canvas and Allen capitalized to lock in an anaconda, but the American survived.

Then just eight seconds into the second round, Allen landed a kick to Kattar’s injured knee that dropped him to the canvas wincing in pain, forcing the ref to step in. Catch the highlights below.

Undefeated in the UFC, riding an ELEVEN fight win streak!@ArnoldBFA enters to make a statement at #UFCVegas63 👊



Watch LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/G4ldOfikEz — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

A mainstay atop the FW division! @CalvinKattar enters #UFCVegas63 for his 5th straight main event 👏



Watch LIVE now on @ESPNPlus 📺📱 pic.twitter.com/4WLRJAHFQq — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

Not the way anybody expected this one to go



This one will go down as a TKO for @ArnoldBFA after Kattar suffers a knee injury #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/bPthoJOzwd — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2022

Arnold Allen takes the TKO victory due to a knee injury for Calvin Kattar #UFCVegas63 pic.twitter.com/h6KPrt0JWy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 30, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO: R2, 0.08

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin def. Tim Means via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Jared Vanderaa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd via submission: R2, 0.49

Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree def. Dustin Jacoby via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze def. Phil Hawes via KO: R1, 4.09

Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Andrei Arlovski via submission: R1, 1.50

Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park def. Joseph Holmes via submission: R2, 3.04

Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia def. Chase Hooper via TKO: R1, 1.32

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden def. Carlos Mota via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems via submission: R1, 4.07