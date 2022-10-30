UFC Vegas 63 Results & Highlights: Allen Defeats Kattar With Injury TKO

UFC Vegas 63 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event saw #5 ranked featherweight Calvin Katter take on #6 Arnold Allen, who came into the fight on an 11-fight win streak. In the co-main, Max Griffin took on Tim Means in a welterweight clash.
Catch all the UFC Vegas 63 highlights and results below!
Preliminary Card Highlights
Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems
In this bantamweight bout, Contender Series vet Christian Rodriguez locked in an anaconda choke to get a first-round win against Joshua Weems. Catch the finish below.
Steve Garcia def. Chase Hooper
Steve Garcia got it done via first-round TKO against Chase Hooper in this featherweight bout. Catch the finish below.
Junyong Park def. Joseph Holmes
In this middleweight bout, South Korea’s Junyong Park sunk in a rear-naked choke to defeat Joseph Holmes. Catch the finish below.
Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Andrei Arlovski
In this heavyweight bout, Marco Rogerio de Lima got back in the win column with a first-round submission win over veteran Andrei Arlovski. Catch the finish below.
Roman Dolidze def. Phil Hawes
In this middleweight bout, Roman Dolidze earned a huge first-round KO of Phil Hawes. Catch the finish below.
Main Card Highlights
Khalil Rountree def. Dustin Jacoby
In this light heavyweight bout, Khalil Rountree earned his third successive victory with a split decision over Dustin Jacoby.
In round one, Rountree came out fast landing several big strikes, but Jacoby absorbed them and landed a few of his own. Round two saw Jacoby take advantage on the feet, but Rountree responded with several stinging blows late on.
In round three, Rountree regained momentum after landing some heavy shots and knees, as Jacoby continued to land a high volume of strikes. Catch the decision below.
Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd
Tresean Gore earned an impressive submission victory over Josh Fremd in this middleweight bout.
In round one, Gore landed a huge takedown and took Fremd’s back, but Fremd survived to respond with some effective strikes. Then early in round two, Gore sunk in a deep guillotine choke that put Fremd out. Catch the finish below.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Jared Vanderaa
Contender Series Alum Waldo Cortes-Acosta earned a unanimous decision victory over Jared Vanderaa in this heavyweight bout.
Round one saw Cortes-Acosta push the pace, landing some devastating combos, while Vanderaa had success with leg kicks. In round two, Vanderaa continued landing brutal leg kicks, before troubling Cortes-Acosta with some heavy strikes.
Round three was competitive on the feet, with both fighters landing effective strikes. Catch the decision below.
Max Griffin def. Tim Means
In the co-main event, Max Griffin secured a split decision victory over Tim Means in their welterweight bout.
In round one, Griffin got a huge knockdown early on, but Mean survived to land some effective strikes. Round two saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Griffin getting the takedown and dominating from on top.
In round three, Griffin landed several takedowns, but Means responded with one of his own late in the round. Catch the decision below.
Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar
In the main event, Arnold Allen continued his rise through the featherweight ranks with an injury TKO of Calvin Katter.
Round one saw Allen land several huge strikes, then late on, Kattar attempted to land a body kick, but injured his knee after landing awkwardly. Katter collapsed to the canvas and Allen capitalized to lock in an anaconda, but the American survived.
Then just eight seconds into the second round, Allen landed a kick to Kattar’s injured knee that dropped him to the canvas wincing in pain, forcing the ref to step in. Catch the highlights below.
Main Card
Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar via TKO: R2, 0.08
Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Max Griffin def. Tim Means via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Jared Vanderaa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
Middleweight Bout: Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd via submission: R2, 0.49
Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree def. Dustin Jacoby via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
Preliminary Card
Middleweight Bout: Roman Dolidze def. Phil Hawes via KO: R1, 4.09
Heavyweight Bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Andrei Arlovski via submission: R1, 1.50
Middleweight Bout: Junyong Park def. Joseph Holmes via submission: R2, 3.04
Featherweight Bout: Steve Garcia def. Chase Hooper via TKO: R1, 1.32
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden def. Carlos Mota via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)
Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems via submission: R1, 4.07