UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 63 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event will see #5 ranked featherweight Calvin Katter take on #6 Arnold Allen, who’s currently on an 11-fight win streak. In the co-main, Max Griffin will take on Tim Means in a welterweight clash.
And in the prelims, don’t forget to catch our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between flyweights Cory Durden and Carlos Mota.
The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. Only one fighter missed weight. Joshua Weems tipped the scales 3.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit and will forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Christian Rodriguez.
Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 63 highlights and results as they happen below!
Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)
Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen
Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tim Means vs Max Griffin
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa
Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore
Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree
Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)
Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze
Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes vs Junyong Park
Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia
Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden vs Carlos Mota
Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez vs Joshua Weems