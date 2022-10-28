UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Vegas 63 takes place live tomorrow from Las Vegas Nevada, and MMA News is here to serve up the weigh-in results as the bouts on tomorrow’s docket are made official!

Tomorrow, the UFC APEX will host top-10 featherweights Calvin Katter (#5) and Arnold Allen (#6) take part in one of the sleeper main events of the year. In the co-main event, veterans Max Griffin and Tim Means will both try to return to the win column after winning three of their last four fights.

UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-In Results

Calvin Kattar

UFC Vegas 63 takes place Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier today, the official weigh-in results took place.

Only one fighter missed weight, that being bantamweight fighter Joshua Weems, who came in 3.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit. Weems will be fined 30% of his fight purse, and that fight will proceed as scheduled.

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Arnold Allen (145.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Max Griffin (170.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs Jared Vanderaa (259)

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (185) vs Tresean Gore (185.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (204) vs Khalil Rountree (205)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (241) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261)

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs Junyong Park (185)

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (145) vs Steve Garcia (146)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Carlos Mota (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (136) vs Joshua Weems (139.5)*

*Weems weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.