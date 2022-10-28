Friday, October 28, 2022
UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC Vegas 63

UFC Vegas 63 takes place live tomorrow from Las Vegas Nevada, and MMA News is here to serve up the weigh-in results as the bouts on tomorrow’s docket are made official!

Tomorrow, the UFC APEX will host top-10 featherweights Calvin Katter (#5) and Arnold Allen (#6) take part in one of the sleeper main events of the year. In the co-main event, veterans Max Griffin and Tim Means will both try to return to the win column after winning three of their last four fights.

Prior to the weigh-in results, you can read up on our Sleeper Scrap of the Week right here, featuring the flyweights Cory Durden and Carlos Mota.

UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-In Results

Calvin Kattar
Calvin Kattar

UFC Vegas 63 takes place Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier today, the official weigh-in results took place.

Only one fighter missed weight, that being bantamweight fighter Joshua Weems, who came in 3.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit. Weems will be fined 30% of his fight purse, and that fight will proceed as scheduled.

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Calvin Kattar (146) vs Arnold Allen (145.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Max Griffin (170.5) 

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (260.5) vs Jared Vanderaa (259)

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (185) vs Tresean Gore (185.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby (204) vs Khalil Rountree (205)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (186)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (241) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (261) 

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (185.5) vs Junyong Park (185)

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (145) vs Steve Garcia (146)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (126) vs Carlos Mota (125.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (136) vs Joshua Weems (139.5)*

*Weems weighed in above the bantamweight limit. He forfeits 30% of his purse to his opponent. Fight proceeds as scheduled.

