UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 63 takes place live tomorrow from Las Vegas Nevada, and MMA News is here to serve up the weigh-in results as the bouts on tomorrow’s docket are made official!
Tomorrow, the UFC APEX will host top-10 featherweights Calvin Katter (#5) and Arnold Allen (#6) take part in one of the sleeper main events of the year. In the co-main event, veterans Max Griffin and Tim Means will both try to return to the win column after winning three of their last four fights.
UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-In Results
UFC Vegas 63 takes place Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check back right here for the full, official weigh-in results. In the meantime, you can read up on the full lineup and viewing information below.
UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Fight Card
(Final card & bout order subject to change)
Main Card
- Main Event– Featherweight Bout: #5 Calvin Kattar (23-6) vs. #6 Arnold Allen (18-1)
- Co-Main Event– Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (32-13-1) vs. Max Griffin (18-9)
- Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta (7-0) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-9)
- Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (9-3) vs. Tresean Gore (3-2)
- Light Heavyweight Bout: #13 Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) vs. Khalil Roundtree Jr. (10-5)
Preliminary Card
- Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (12-3) vs. Roman Dolidze (10-1)
- Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (34-20) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (19-8-1)
- Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (8-2) vs. Junyong Park (14-5)
- Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (11-2-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-5)
- Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (13-4-1) vs. Carlos Mota (8-1)
- Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (7-1) vs. Joshua Weems (10-2)