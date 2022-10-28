UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 63 takes place live tomorrow from Las Vegas Nevada, and MMA News is here to serve up the weigh-in results as the bouts on tomorrow’s docket are made official!

Tomorrow, the UFC APEX will host top-10 featherweights Calvin Katter (#5) and Arnold Allen (#6) take part in one of the sleeper main events of the year. In the co-main event, veterans Max Griffin and Tim Means will both try to return to the win column after winning three of their last four fights.

UFC Vegas 63 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 63 takes place Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check back right here for the full, official weigh-in results. In the meantime, you can read up on the full lineup and viewing information below.

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: #5 Calvin Kattar (23-6) vs. #6 Arnold Allen (18-1)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (32-13-1) vs. Max Griffin (18-9)

– Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (32-13-1) vs. Max Griffin (18-9) Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta (7-0) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-9)

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (9-3) vs. Tresean Gore (3-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #13 Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) vs. Khalil Roundtree Jr. (10-5)

Preliminary Card