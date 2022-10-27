UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Fight Card, How to Watch

This Saturday, UFC featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will clash to determine who will take the next step in the division.

Allen is looking to remain undefeated in the UFC with a win at UFC Vegas 63. Ranked sixth in the division, Allen has achieved a winning streak of 11 wins. In his last fight, he also made a statement by defeating Dan Hooker by TKO at UFC London on Mar. 19. While Kattar could be his toughest matchup to date, Allen seems ready to keep his win streak intact.

Kattar aims to keep his spot in the division by halting Allen’s success in the UFC. He is coming into his fight Saturday looking to rebound from a loss to Josh Emmett. The fight took place at UFC Austin on June 18, ending in Emmett’s split decision. Although he lost, Kattar is still ranked fifth in the featherweight division.

Kattar and Allen hope to join the conversation as possible contenders for the UFC Featherweight Championship. The current champion Alexander Volkanovski is potentially moving up a weight class to fight the UFC Lightweight Champion, Islam Makhachev next year. If Volkanovski leaves the featherweight division, either Kattar or Allen could be one or two fights away from competing for the title.

The co-main event will feature a welterweight matchup between Tim Means and Max Griffin. Both fighters are looking to get a win after suffering defeats in their last fight. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski will also compete on the card against Marcos Rogerio De Lima. Arlovski is on a four-fight win streak, and a win could help him fight a ranked heavyweight opponent in his next fight.

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: #5 Calvin Kattar (23-6) vs. #6 Arnold Allen (18-1)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (32-13-1) vs. Max Griffin (18-9)

– Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (32-13-1) vs. Max Griffin (18-9) Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes Acosta (7-0) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-9)

Middleweight Bout: Josh Fremd (9-3) vs. Tresean Gore (3-2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #13 Dustin Jacoby (18-5-1) vs. Khalil Roundtree Jr. (10-5)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes (12-3) vs. Roman Dolidze (10-1)

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (34-20) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (19-8-1)

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes (8-2) vs. Junyong Park (14-5)

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (11-2-1) vs. Steve Garcia (12-5)

Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden (13-4-1) vs. Carlos Mota (8-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez (7-1) vs. Joshua Weems (10-2)

When is UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen?

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen takes place on Oct. 29 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT. While the UFC advertised the time on their website, the time and bout order can still change.

How to Watch?

The entire card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The UFC hasn’t advertised that fans will be able to attend UFC Vegas 63 at their facility.