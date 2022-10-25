UFC Veteran Invites “Dorks” Who Dismiss Control Time To Gym

Veteran UFC featherweight Lando Vannata has issued an open invite to those who disagree with him about the scoring criteria.

This year, the debate surrounding how fights inside the cage are judged has raged to an all-time peak. From Ketlen Vieira’s headline victory over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 55 in May to Valentina Shevchenko’s narrow title defense against Taila Santos at June’s Singapore-held pay-per-view, it’s safe to say that a number of high-profile matchups have split opinion.

And the one constant in discussions is seemingly misconceptions and disagreements surrounding the impact of control time. That was on display once again this past weekend at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

On the main card, rising bantamweight Sean O’Malley recorded a tight split decision win over former champion Petr Yan. The result drew immediate uproar on social media, with a number of fighters and pundits criticizing judges Ben Cartlidge and David Lethaby for scoring the bout in favor of “Sugar.”

While many have acknowledged the close nature of the contest, it’s clear that the majority expected the Russian to have his hand raised. Per MMA Decisions, zero of 25 submitted media scores fell on the side of O’Malley, with just 22.5% of fan scorecards favoring the Montana native.

However, the right result or not, the discussion has once again brought up talk of control time. That was perhaps not aided by the commentary team, with many arguing that Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder reverted to old habits by suggesting a takedown without subsequent offense could ‘steal a round’. Jon Anik also made a similar remark post-fight, branding Yan’s five minutes and 44 seconds of control time as a “major factor.”

But according to one UFC fighter, control time should certainly be a consideration in the scoring of fights.

UFC’s Vannata Promises To Show Fans The Significance Of Control

As well as the likes of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, welterweight star Jorge Masvidal, and featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell, 12-fight UFC veteran Lando Vannata was vocal with his thoughts post-UFC 280.

After branding O’Malley’s win inside the Etihad Arena as the “biggest robbery” he’s ever seen, the 30-year-old 145lber went back and forth with fans over the value of control time.

Having dismissed the views of anyone who’s never stepped foot in an MMA gym, Vannata challenged the ‘dorks who complain about control time not mattering’ to visit him in Albuquerque, where he trains at Jackson’s MMA Acoma.

I need a volunteer, one of you dorks who complains about control time not mattering without significant damage. Come visit me in Albuquerque and I can show you how what control time feels like 😂 — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 24, 2022

“I need a volunteer, one of you dorks who complains about control time not mattering without significant damage. Come visit me in Albuquerque and I can show you how what control time feels like,” Vannata wrote.

Unfortunately for Vannata, the “dorks” he mentions include those who write the official criteria with which his own fights are scored. And it’s safe to say that rag-dolling Twitter users won’t change the scoring criteria, which says that fighters are assessed by the impact of their offense on the ground, rather than position.

That means that in order to score in the eyes of the judges, those in control must utilize their position to inflict effective offense — striking and submission attempts — that could contribute towards the end of the fight.

While that ruling and language has come under scrutiny by those who share the same sentiment as Vannata, the issue certainly lies with the criteria itself, rather than those who simply acknowledge the rule.

What do you make of Lando Vannata’s remarks?