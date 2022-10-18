UK Jiu-Jitsu Gym Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Class

A jiu-jitsu gym in the UK set out to break a record and raise money for a good cause in the process.

Revolution Martial Arts Academy in Dewsbury, Yorkshire in the United Kingdom has set out to do something amazing. The academy, run by head coach Steven Scaddan has put together a 24-hour jiu-jitsu class in order to break the Guinness World Record for the longest BJJ class ever.

Scaddan organized the event that was held on Oct. 8 and featured over 20 mixed martial artists from all over the area. There were participants there from Team Great Britain and from all over the country.

The athletes trained in a 24-hour almost non-stop session to raise money for BBC Children in Need, a charity that helps children in the UK thrive and flourish and receive any and all help they need.

Ultimately the athletes worked on the mats for 24 hours and 24 minutes, with just five-minute breaks every hour. The session was streamed live for friends and families to see. In the end, the group was successful and has so far raised £1,783 of their £2,000 goal.

“It was pretty grueling to be honest, and after 17 hours or so of training, things start to feel a bit surreal,” participant Damon Kinta said via the Leigh Journal. “But I loved doing it for such a good cause and getting my face a bit more known in Jiu Jitsu community – although I won’t be doing it again anytime soon!”

Scaddan has set up a fundraiser to help the team reach its goal for Children in Need. To donate and help this cause, visit the fundraiser HERE.

