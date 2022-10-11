Update Provided On Aleksei Oleinik’s UFC Roster Status

UFC heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik may have to explore other options if he intends to continue his fighting career.

UFC officials told MMA Fighting that Oleinik is no longer on the UFC roster following the final fight on his contract. He could potentially return to the UFC if he and the promotion agree on a new deal in the coming weeks.

Oleinik last fought against Ilir Latifi at UFC Vegas 60 earlier this month. He’s lost four of his last five fights, with his lone victory over the current span coming against Jared Vanderaa at UFC 273.

Despite being well into his 40s, Oleinik has picked up impressive wins in recent years over the likes of former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum and Maurice Greene. He made his UFC debut in June 2014.

MMA Junkie

Oleinik entered MMA mostly known for his elite grappling prowess, earning tournament wins in submission grappling and a world combat sambo championship in 2005. His most recent win over Vanderaa came via scarf hold, a technique rarely seen in modern MMA fights.

Oleinik has been coy when asked about how long he intends to compete in MMA. The UFC has rarely re-signed athletes of his age (45) to new contracts, especially after recent losing skids.

If Oleinik intends to hang up the gloves, he’ll leave with an astounding 60-17-1 record in MMA, with submissions of heavyweights such as Mark Hunt and Travis Browne during his time in the Octagon.

