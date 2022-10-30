Uriah Hall After Le’Veon Bell Win: “I Want Jake Paul”

Uriah Hall wants Jake Paul next after earning a unanimous decision win over Le’Veon Bell in his boxing debut this evening.

Former UFC middleweight Hall took on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a four-round cruiserweight bout on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main card in Glendale, Arizona. The matchup, however, failed to deliver the spectacle fans were hoping for, with many taking to social media to criticize Hall’s performance.

In the later rounds Hall managed to hurt Bell, who was also making his professional boxing debut, but failed to put him away. The duo were treated to a chorus of boos as Hall cruised to his first combat sports victory since retiring from MMA in July.

Uriah Hall Calls Out Jake Paul Following Debut Win

Despite the lackluster performance, Hall didn’t waste the opportunity to call out the man that almost every MMA fighter past and present wants a piece of, Jake Paul.

“F*ck yeah I want to do this, man, I want Jake Paul,” Hall told Ariel Helwani in his post-fight interview. “I want his…I want his frosty ass; I’m the dude that’s gonna come out here and expose him, and I tell you, if Anderson [Silva] don’t do it, I’m gonna be the one to fuck you up.”

But with Hall unable to put away Bell, it remains to be seen if the 38-year-old did enough to catch the attention of Paul. Hall retired from MMA in July after back-to-back losses to Sean Strickland and Andre Muniz.

Bell was making his return to boxing after knocking out fellow NFL great Adrian Peterson in an exhibition back in September.

