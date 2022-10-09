Vera Praises Dern For Improvements While Tackling Motherhood

Marlon Vera spoke about his teammate Mackenzie Dern and the vast improvements he has seen in her.

In recent months, UFC bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera has come into his own in the division. He is on the cusp of getting his first title shot and has won four fights in a row. He is crediting his change of fight camp for his improvements. He recently decided to make a move and train full-time with notorious MMA/boxing coach Jason Parillo.

Parillo is well known in fighting circles as being one of the best striking coaches out there. He has worked with some of the best in MMA and is now working with Vera and UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern. Vera credits the growth he has seen in Dern as motivation to increase his training with Parillo and it has panned out so far.

Vera spoke about Dern and her transition from BJJ champion to MMA star in an interview with Megan Olivi for UFC.com.

“I really think like the potential from being just a grappler and now somebody that can really crack. it’s pretty big,” he said. “She was almost like the blueprint for me to be like, well, I need to stop doing everything I’m doing outside here and just move full time here because she came here full time, and I was almost going like back and forth with other places.

“Because if you’re not done, you can just see whatever is happening in the cage like, wow, you went from month one to month three, and you’re kicking ass and I’m still a little behind. The improvements she was doing in the short period of time, it was crazy. She was really boxing like a boxer in couple of months.”

Marlon Vera Is Impressed With Mackenzie Dern’s Ability To Balance Fighting And Motherhood

Not only does Dern’s skills inside the cage impress Vera, but the fact that she is a mother of a young daughter and still is committed to her professional career. Vera began to sing the praises of Momma Dern in the interview.

“And she works hard she’s a jiu-jitsu World Champion, translate to fighting and keep going, number five in the world, she’s got a long way to go,” he said. “And for guys, for me, I don’t know if it’s easy, but I’m like, I don’t have to come with my kids to the gym. Like, my wife does all that for me. And I’m like, woman’s work, it’s pretty damn hard.

“Like, that’s a real job taking care of the kids, taking care of the house. And, you know, she got to sometimes bring the kid here and have the kid waiting and I always admire that because I know how hard is for my wife to do all she does while I train. So just put that on top of training was a little crazy.”

Dern had her daughter in June of 2019, she took time off from competing during her pregnancy but remained active in training. She was able to return to the cage in September, just three months postpartum. She worked her way up the rankings and is now ranked sixth in the division following a loss to Yan Xiaonan.

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.