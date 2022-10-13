Vieira vs. Pennington Set For January 14, Twitter Reacts

A UFC bantamweight matchup between Raquel Pennington and Ketlen Vieira has been added to the UFC Vegas 67 card.

There is a big bantamweight title fight in the works between Raquel Pennington and Ketlen Vieira. Both are top in the division and could be closing in on a title shot. The news of the Vieira vs Pennington booking was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Pennington last fought in the UFC back in April when she defeated Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision. She has been out of competition since then and has been focused on her personal life.

During her time away, she wed longtime partner and fellow UFC fighter, Tecia Torres. Now sitting in the number five spot of the bantamweight rankings, Pennington is ready to continue her climb to the top.

Standing in her way in the number two ranked Vieira. Many believed that she would be next for the former champion Julianna Pena. Now, it seems she will have to get past former title contender Pennington before lining up a shot at Nunes.

Vieira has won her last two fights over former UFC champions, Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. Pennington is also on a winning streak having won her last four. Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on this fight, both good and bad.

MMA Twitter Reacts To The Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington Announcement

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about this bantamweight booking.

Rocky is gonna smash it. Can’t wait. 💪#TeamRocky — Steph Pringle (@Pringaling21) October 13, 2022

Looking like Nunes vs Aldana then. — Thrillhouse (@dirtyhizzo) October 13, 2022

Easy win for Rocky. Viera isn’t good and beat a very washed Miesha and arguably lost to Holly. — Dakota Larrick (@DakotaLarrick) October 13, 2022

Right call. Was the obvious fight to make. — Mathis Desjardins (@m_desjardins00) October 13, 2022

Perhaps the winner of this bout will make their way to a title shot against Amanda Nunes. UFC Vegas 67 will take place on Jan. 14, live from Las Vegas.

What are your thoughts on this bantamweight matchup?