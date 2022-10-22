Fighters React To Nikita Krylov Smothering Volkan Oezdemir

The light heavyweight contest between Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov was certainly one to remember.

Heading into the UFC 280 prelim bout between underdog and former title challenger Oezdemir, and the number ten ranked Krylov, fans were not sure what to expect. Both fighters have had histories of big fights, but were each 1-2 in their last three heading into the contest.

Nikita Krylov Controls Volkan Oezdemir

In the end, the bout got off to a wild start, with Volkan Oezdemir pushing forward with heavy hands from the start of the first round. However, Nikita Krylov would turn the tide in the back half of the first round, dropping his foe and securing the back with a rear naked choke attempt, only to lose the position.

However, the pace would slow down in the second, with Krylov getting an early takedown that he maintained for the rest of the round. It would be much of the same in the third, with the referee standing them up, only for Oezdemir to get taken down again a minute later, ultimately having top position for nearly half of the fight time, and earning a unanimous decision.

Community React To Oezdemir vs Krylov

Given the nature of the fights, there were mixed reactions to the UFC 280 bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Nikita Krylov. After the first round, fans were excited, noting that this was looking like it would be the first truly exciting fight of arguably the biggest fight card of the year.

This card has officially started,” one user wrote on Twitter.

However, the online narrative would change after the second round, with much of the chatter involving reactions to the corner advice of Volkan Oezdemir. His coach seemed to berate him for not showing urgency to get up from the ground position, leading to some interesting reactions from fans.

“‘You’re holding him in guard…what the f**k?!’ Volkan Oezdemir’s coach giving it to him between rounds

In the end, though, most people seemed impressed with the overall performance from Nikita Krylov. There were many reactions of people complimenting him on securing such a one-sided victory over a former title challenger in Volkan Oezdemir.

“Krylov woke up today and said fuck everything lol,” Tommy Toe Hold wrote.

“Krylov wins it 29-28 on my card. Very impressive performance,” Kevin Iole complimented.

“Krylov gets the decision after a wild first round! FOTN so far?” the boys at MMA on Point rightfully questioned.

Ultimately, this was a back-and-forth affair between two veterans of the light heavyweight division, but Nikita Krylov was able to get the nod over Volkan Oezdemir. it will be interesting to see if this bout earns a post-fight bonus at the end of the night.

What did you think of Nikita Krylov’s performance over Volkan Oezdemir?