Volkanovski Announces He’ll Weigh In As UFC 280 Backup

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as a backup to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Volkanovski hasn’t fought since a trilogy win over Max Holloway at UFC 276 back in July. He suffered a hand injury during the fight and was expected to be sidelined for potentially the rest of 2022.

Just three months later, Volkanovski appears to be fully healed and will travel to Abu Dhabi to back up Oliveira and Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title. He previously called for the winner of Oliveira/Makhachev but may get his opportunity at ‘champ-champ’ status sooner than expected.

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush claimed last month that he’s the backup to Oliveira/Makhachev. He’ll face Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC 280 main card.

In a recent tweet, Volkanovski announced he’s set to return to the Octagon should anything happen with either Oliveira or Makhachev on October 22nd.

It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!

“It’s Official, I’m the back up fighter for the Light Weight title!” Volkanovski tweeted. “See you all in Abu Dhabi.”

Volkanovski hasn’t fought at 155lbs his UFC debut against Yusuke Kasuya in Nov. 2016. Before that, he won the Wollongong Wars lightweight title just months before his first fight in the Octagon.

Volkanovski moved to featherweight following his UFC debut, earning wins over Chad Mendes, José Aldo, and Darren Elkins on the way to the title shot. He won the belt against Holloway at UFC 245 and has successfully defended it four times since.

Oliveira vacated the lightweight title before his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 due to a botched weight cut. He’s won 11 in a row and Makhachev is on a 10-fight winning streak.

Volkanovski, despite his recent injury, will be waiting in the wings barring any shakeup with the UFC 280 headliner.

