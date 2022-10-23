Watch: Volkanovski’s Champ-Champ Ambitions Halted By Hasbulla

Alexander Volkanovski’s chances of challenging for the UFC lightweight title appear to be in serious jeopardy after a violent run-in that ended with his belt being taken.

The UFC’s featherweight king was in Abu Dhabi over the weekend to serve as the official backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The 34-year-old’s services didn’t end up being needed, as both fighters made championship weight and fought for the promotion’s vacant lightweight title as planned.

“The Great” did still end up making an appearance in the cage in the immediate aftermath of the main event.

After submitting Oliveira in the second round to claim the UFC’s lightweight title, both Makhachev and his teammate/coach Khabib Nurmagomedov indicated a desire to face the promotion’s pound-for-pound king in his home country of Australia.

Volkanovski was quick to enter the cage and accept the challenge, but the 34-year-old might want to reconsider that plan after the takedown defense he already showed against another member of Makhachev’s team.

Volkanovski Has Belt Taken After Attack

A recent video posted on the UFC’s Instagram shows Volkanovski suffering a brutal locker-room assault at the hands of Hasbulla.

The footage shows Hasbulla nefariously faking a handshake before throwing the Australian from his chair. “The Great” appears entirely powerless to defend the brutal ground and pound that followed, and at one point Hasbulla even seems to consider utilizing a chair before choosing to have mercy on Volkanovski.

The interaction ends with Hasbulla taking the 34-year-old’s belt before standing over him in a clear display of physical and psychological dominance.

If the UFC does end up booking a lightweight title fight between Volkanovski and Makhachev, there’s no telling how this attack will affect the Australian’s confidence to try and become a two-division UFC champion.

