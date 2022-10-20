Watch: Alexander Volkanovski And Islam Makhachev Meet In Abu Dhabi

Alexander Volkanovski came face to face with his possible opponent Islam Makhachev.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in Abu Dhabi for work. He is there to be the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Although he is there on business, it hasn’t stopped Volkanovski from enjoying himself and seeing some of the sights.

Volkanovski has been posting on his social media some of the things he has seen and some of the places he has been while staying in Abu Dhabi. He recently published a clip of a run-in he had with his possible opponent, Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski And Islam Makhachev Run Into Each Other In The Fighter Hotel

Volkanovski’s team and Makhachev’s team have a little run-in while waiting for an elevator. The two groups were cordial to each other and shook hands. Someone from Makhachev’s team asked Volkanovski if he was cutting weight, to which he replied no, he was just there to train. He will have to cut weight however as he is now obligated to weigh in tomorrow at 155 pounds or under.

Volkanovski will be ready to step into the lightweight title fight if for any reason either Makhachev or Oliveira cannot proceed with the fight. If either man misses weight or becomes ill or injured, he will be ready. Volkanovski discusses in the video that Makhachev thought he was cutting weight to replace him, but in actuality, he is just doing his job.

If Makhachev is able to get past Oliveira at UFC 280 then these two will have the chance to meet for real. The featherweight champ has been promised the next shot at the lightweight title but Dana White.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski’s services will be needed on Saturday at UFC 280?