Volkanovski Explains ‘Deeper Meaning’ To Possible McGregor Bout

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has explained why a possible future fight against Conor McGregor would mean more to him than just a handsome payday.

While talk of Volkanovski sharing the Octagon with the former two-division UFC champion has existed in the past, McGregor’s physique and apparent plan to fight at welterweight moving forward has long eliminated the possibility of another cut to 145 pounds.

Although that somewhat put water on the fire of Volkanovksi’s hopes to meet the Irishman in the cage, a possible path to that matchup has since opened up.

At last weekend’s UFC 280 pay-per-view, the Australian stood face-to-face with newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski has consistently expressed his desire to pursue champ-champ status and having weighed in as backup for the Abu Dhabi-held headliner, he looks set to have that opportunity early next year.

Should Volkanovski upset the odds and dethrone Makhachev in their likely bout, which is expected to take place at UFC 284 in Australia, talk may turn to a potential showdown with McGregor, who fought at 155 pounds twice in 2021.

If that were to come to fruition, it would mean a whole lot more to the featherweight king than just money.

Volkanovski: McGregor Is The Last FW Box To Tick

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Volkanovski reflected on the exchanges he’s had with McGregor in the past, which could lay the groundwork for an entertaining buildup.

And as well as acknowledging the attention and purse that would naturally come with a collision inside the Octagon with the sport’s biggest superstar, Volkanovski pointed out a “deeper meaning” that a fight with McGregor would bring for him.

“There is maybe a little bit of history there,” Volkanovski said. “And again, right now, he knows that if I go and take that lightweight title — he knows he ain’t fighting for the featherweight title — I go and take that lightweight title, he knows there’s an opportunity there, especially ’cause I’ve touched on the fact that he was the featherweight champion, and he’s the only other featherweight champion I haven’t beaten. I’ve touched on that a few times.

“So, obviously that fight means something to me. As well as, obviously, the money that’s involved and the whole circus around it, which would be entertaining and fun… all that stuff would be great, but there’s still a deeper meaning to that fight,” Volkanovski continued. “He knows that, ‘If this kid gets it (lightweight title), maybe we can set something up.'”

Like the champ laid out, McGregor marks the final former featherweight champion on his hitlist. The Australian has previously beaten José Aldo in 2019 and Max Holloway three times across the past three years.

In a recent interaction with McGregor on Twitter, Volkanovski appeared to suggest that he’ll be more than happy to welcome the Irishman back to action once he’s recovered from the broken leg he suffered last July.

Respect brother. Will be happy to welcome you back. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

