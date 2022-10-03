Results For Wanderlei Silva’s Brazil Congressional Bid Announced

The Brazilian congressional elections, featuring candidate and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, have concluded after a weekend of vote-tallying.

Silva ran for a seat in the Brazilian congress in his home state of Paraná in his second attempt at winning political office. He ran back in 2018 for the same seat, falling short with just 0.24% (13,753) of the votes.

After retiring from professional MMA, Silva has turned his attention to other challenges, including boxing and politics. His son, Thor, also recently won his amateur MMA debut at Fight Music Show 2 in Brazil.

At the time of his first political bid, Silva was still competing in Bellator, having just come off of a fight against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson at Bellator 206. This time around, he didn’t have a fight camp to prepare for, though he still fell short of his aspirations.

Wanderlei Silva’s Latest Political Bid Falls Short

Zuffa LLC

Silva, a member of the Progressive Party in Brazil, received 13,907 votes at the elections on Sunday. He would’ve needed just over 61,500 votes to earn a seat in Congress.

As a part of his campaign, Silva made his focus to enhance the culture of MMA in Brazil and include it as a key element of social inclusion in the community. Despite this promise, he fell well short of the needed vote tally.

Silva first made a name for himself in MMA in Pride, setting numerous records and earning the promotion’s middleweight title. He earned wins over the likes of Kazushi Sakuraba, Dan Henderson, and Jackson during his time in Pride.

Silva went on to have stints in the UFC and Bellator before hanging up the gloves. He earned wins over Michael Bisping, Keith Jardine, and Brian Stann in the Octagon.

It’s uncertain if Silva intends to run for political office again in the country’s 2026 elections.

