Watch: Bare Knuckle Fighter Loses Fight By Eye Gouge DQ

A highly-anticipated rematch between bare-knuckle fighter Eric Olsen and Szymon Szynkiewicz at BYB 12 came to an abrupt end due to an eye gouge.

Olsen and Szynkiewicz fought on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Saturday. The two heavyweights were looking to make a name for themselves in the bare-knuckle boxing scene and get back in the win column.

In Round 3 of their fight, the two engaged in a clinch on the ropes before Olsen gouged Szynkiewicz’s eye as the two created separation. The referee quickly stepped in and called off the fight, giving Szynkiewicz the victory via disqualification.

Bare Knuckle Fighter Eric Olsen Eye Gouges Szymon Szynkiewicz

Watch the incident involving Olsen and Szynkiewicz below.

Eric Olsen lost by DQ due to eye gouge at #byb12. That shit won't fly anywhere but KOTS Eric pic.twitter.com/4eKGx5PbJ2 — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 16, 2022

Olsen and Szynkiewicz fought at BKB 27 back in July. Szynkiewicz then made the quick turnaround to compete in MMA at Cage Warriors 142, losing via first-round TKO.

As for Olsen, he lost his MMA debut against Rhys James at Welsh Combat Series 1 last October. This was his third professional bare-knuckle boxing fight.

A title fight between Carlos Guerra and Seth Shaffer capped off the action at BYB 12.

Do you think the disqualification of Eric Olsen was justified?