Watch: Boxing/MMA Crossover Fight Ends In Double Knockdown

Ever wondered what happens when fighters throw down with MMA gloves in a boxing match? Violence, that’s what.

That was certainly on display in Europe recently, when Dortmund, Germany-based promotion No Mercy Fights continued its trend of boxing/MMA crossover bouts. They see athletes don mixed martial arts mitts and compete under pugilism rules.

At NMF 5 this past weekend, Rene Kunz and Prala collided in the unique match, which sees three two-minute rounds and 10 counts after knockdowns. Like the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, draws result in a bonus round.

But that extra frame wasn’t required this time around, with both men finding themselves dazed on the canvas following an ultra-rare double knockdown. After Prala was able to answer the count, he was declared the victor.

Could We See A High-Profile Boxing/MMA Crossover Match?

The promotion prides itself as the first “German boxing league” with MMA gloves. While that unique aspect remains a rarity in the wider combat sports scene, it has received increased publicity in recent times.

That’s owing to the crossover talk between WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and his UFC counterpart, Francis Ngannou. Ever since “The Predator” outlined his desire to box, the pair have gone back and forth over a possible collision inside the ring.

Earlier this year, discourse surrounding some form of mixed-rules bout emerged. That saw “The Gypsy King” even pitch a boxing match to be fought with MMA gloves as a way to level the playing field.

Talk of the matchup coming to fruition has stalled in recent times, with the UFC champ’s contractual status still unclear and the Brit seemingly targeting an undisputed meeting with Oleksandr Usyk.

Nevertheless, should an agreement come together down the line, perhaps NMF’s boxing/MMA concept will reach a bigger stage.

What do you make of boxing matches with MMA gloves?