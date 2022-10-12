Watch: Bumrushing MMA Fighter Brutally KO’s Opponent

MMA fighter Vince Bembe ran full steam ahead at Ashley Calvert while pumping his fists to earn a sensational KO at EFC 98.

Featherweights Bembe and Calvert met on the main card of the event on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa. EFC 98 showcased some of the best up-and-coming talent from South Africa and elsewhere on the continent.

And it took no time for Bembe to show that he’s one of the standouts. The South African decided to and just run straight at Calvert while rapidly firing out strikes, and eventually, one of them found the sweet spot to end the fight after just 40 seconds.

MMA Fighter Vince Bembe Gets The KO After Marauding Run

Watch Bembe get the finish below.

Vince Bembe KO1 Ashley Calvert (0:40) #EFC98 pic.twitter.com/d5zSD68kOI — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) October 6, 2022

Bembe has now had his hand raised in his last two fights. He made his professional MMA debut in July last year at EFC 87, winning via first-round submission. His only loss came in his third fight, where he succumbed to a rear-naked choke.

For Calvert, the loss came after he pulled off a guillotine choke finish in his previous bout, which ended after just 34 seconds. The South African, who made his pro MMA debut in 2010, amazingly lost his first six fights and only tasted victory for the first time early last year.

The EFC 98 main event was an all-Congolese affair, with Matunga Dijikasa earning a TKO win over Vandam Mbuyi to take home the EFC welterweight strap.

