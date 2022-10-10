Watch: Chuck Liddell’s Greatest Hits From Legendary UFC Career

The UFC has put together some of the biggest highlights from UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s career in the Octagon into a minutes-long compilation.

Liddell is one of the biggest pioneers in Mixed Martial Arts following a legendary run in the UFC. His professional debut came at UFC 17 in a win over Noe Hernandez when the UFC was in dire need of a superstar to increase fan interest and ticket revenue.

Liddell accomplished those feats and more during his run in the Octagon. He earned the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Randy Couture in a rematch at UFC 52 before defending it four consecutive times.

Liddell’s hyper-aggressive style and vicious striking made ‘The Iceman’ a household name amongst MMA fanatics. Here are some of the greatest hits of Liddell’s UFC career, as shared on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

UFC 47: Chuck Liddell Vs. Tito Ortiz 1

Former teammates became heated adversaries as Liddell faced Tito Ortiz at UFC 47 back in 2004.

In a prototypical striker vs. wrestler matchup, Liddell found his timing on the feet and overwhelmed Ortiz with his pace. The UFC needed a heated rivalry to entice the viewing public and Liddell and Ortiz delivered in a big way.

Liddell finished Ortiz in Round 2 with a wicked barrage of punches for one of his greatest highlights in the Octagon. The two UFC Hall of Famers would square off four times during their respective careers, including most recently at a Golden Boy Promotions event in 2018.

UFC 52: Chuck Liddell Vs. Randy Couture 2

After losing to Couture for the then-interim UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 43, Liddell would get his revenge five fights later at UFC 52.

Liddell briefly left the UFC to compete in the Pride Middleweight Grand Prix in 2003, earning a win over Alistair Overeem before losing to Rampage Jackson in the semifinals. His return to the UFC Octagon resulted in back-to-back wins over Ortiz and Vernon White.

In his second chance at UFC gold, Liddell made the most of his opportunity by engaging in a slugfest with fellow legend Couture. Despite getting caught on the chin in the exchanges, Liddell dropped Couture with a big right hand in the ‘Knockout of the Year’ winner.

The victory would kick off Liddell’s title reign as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

UFC 40: Chuck Liddell Vs. Renato Sobral 1

We’ve seen a series of wild head kick knockouts in the UFC over the years, though Liddell’s finish of Renato Sobral at UFC 40 stood alone at the time of its occurrence.

Liddell faced Sobral in the UFC 40 co-main event not long after defeating Vitor Belfort at UFC 37.5. He looked to earn the next title shot against the Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock winner.

Liddell’s legend grew just minutes into the fight as he threw a right hand followed up by a head kick that caught Sobral just as he lowered his guard. The kick sent Sobral to sleep and was at the time one of the most brutal knockouts in UFC history.

Liddell’s knockout of Sobral may be overlooked by modern MMA fans, though it stood alone for years as one of the biggest jaw-droppers in the Octagon.

Check out the UFC’s complete video compilation of Liddell’s greatest highlights below.

