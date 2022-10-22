Watch: Eersel Claims Second Belt In ONE Championship

Regian Eersel claimed his second title in ONE Championship with a narrow split decision victory against Sinsamut Klinmee.

The 29-year-old met Thailand’s Klinmee in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 3 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Already the promotion’s lightweight champion in kickboxing, Eersel was making the jump over to Muay Thai in a bid for another title.

The opening round ended up setting the tone for a closely contested bout that saw long periods of low-output punctuated by sudden flurries from both men. Each fighter clearly respected the other’s power from the start, but through the first couple rounds Eersel appeared to be controlling the cage while Klinmee focused on landing frequent kicks to the legs and body.

The 26-year-old Thai started to have more success through the middle of the bout, and although “The Immortal” continued holding the center of the cage Klinmee started to more actively burst away from the fence with big combinations.

Eersel appeared comfortable landing counter strikes through the majority of the fight, but in the last 30 seconds both men bit down on their mouthpieces and started throwing wild strikes in the center of the cage.

The two fighters both raised their arms in victory at the final bell, but it was Eersel who was given the split decision nod from the judges.

Eersel’s fight with Klinmee was the co-main event of the ONE on Prime Video 3 main card, which was headlined by a bantamweight title bout between John Lineker and Fabricio de Andrade.

Full results for ONE on Prime Video 3 can be found below.

(Note: All ONE weight classes are 10 lbs. heavier than traditional MMA weight classes. Whereas a flyweight title fight in the UFC would be contested at 125 lbs., in ONE it is 135 lbs.)

Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight MMA Title Fight: John Lineker vs. Fabricio de Andrade ends in a No Contest (Groin Strike): R3

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Muay Thai Title Fight: Regian Eersel def. Sinsamut Klinmee via Split Decision

Lightweight Submission Grappling Title Fight: Kade Ruotolo def. Uali Kurzhev via Submission (Heel Hook): R1, 4:26

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Mohammed Boutasaa via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight MMA Bout: Shamil Gasanov def. Jae Woong Kim via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke): R1, 2:09

Lead Card

Strawweight MMA Bout: Jeremy Miado def. Danial Williams via TKO: R3, :31

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Taiki Naito def. Amir Naseri via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Mehdi Zatout def. Asa Ten Pow via TKO: R1, 3:00

Catchweight (117 lbs.) MMA Bout: Noelle Grandjean def. Lea Bivins via TKO: R1, 4:01

