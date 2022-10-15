Watch: Greatest Hits From UFC Vet Cub Swanson

UFC featherweight veteran Cub Swanson has had some electrifying finishes during his long career competing in the MMA cage.

Swanson returns to the UFC Octagon tonight at UFC Vegas 62 in his bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez. He opted to make the move following a win over Darren Elkins last year and a long tenure at featherweight.

Swanson made his professional MMA debut at Total Combat 4 back in 2004. 18 years later, he’s earned countless ‘Fight of the Night’ post-fight bonuses during stints in the UFC and WEC.

At 38 years old, Swanson is out to prove that he remains a tough challenge for most fighters as he makes the move to 135lbs. To get you amped for Swanson’s return tonight, the UFC is counting down some of the greatest moments of his career.

Cub Swanson Vs. Dennis Siver (2013)

Swanson and Dennis Siver put on a show at UFC 162. The two brawlers went back and forth for as long as the fight lasted before the accumulation of damage to Siver’s chin was too great to keep him upright.

After earning a late knockdown of Siver, Swanson swarmed him and landed a series of vicious ground-and-pound strikes to finish the fight.

At the time of the victory, Swanson had come off victories against Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Cub Swanson Vs. John Franchi (2009)

Before Swanson made the move to the UFC, he made a name for himself during a three-year stint in the WEC. One of his last WEC fights came against John Franchi at WEC 44 in a ‘Fight of the Night’ winner.

Swanson opened up with a wild head kick attempt and set the tone for the rest of the action. His pressure on the feet overwhelmed Franchi entering the third and final round.

With 10 seconds left in the fight, Swanson trapped Franchi in a nasty guillotine choke to win close to the buzzer.

Cub Swanson Vs. Darren Elkins (2021)

Entering UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday, Swanson’s most recent win over Elkins proved he still has what it takes to be a matchup nightmare in the Octagon.

It didn’t take long for Swanson to dismantle Elkins last December, as he landed a spinning wheel kick to Elkins’ chin that dropped him immediately. After landing punches on the ground, the referee stepped in and stopped the fight before Swanson could deal any more damage.

Swanson has won three of his last four fights in the UFC.

Watch the UFC’s full compilation of Cub Swanson’s greatest highlights below.