Watch: Kade Ruotolo Wins ONE Grappling Title With Heel Hook

Kade Ruotolo became ONE Championship’s inaugural lightweight submission grappling champion after submitting Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The 19-year-old had already established himself as one of the world’s premier grappling talents after he became the youngest-ever ADCC champion last month. Ruotolo looked to have a difficult test in this matchup with a four-time Sambo world champion in Kurzhev, but the American put on an impressive performance.

Kurzhev tried to bully the 19-year-old early on with an inside trip and some aggressive hand fighting, but Ruotolo stayed composed before getting on the Russian’s back to flatten him out. The ADCC champion wasted no time hunting for submission attempts, forcing Kurzhev to fight off the threat of a rear-naked choke and triangle choke before finally shaking the American off.

The two men engaged in some entertaining scrambles before Rutolo established a dominant position again, which resulted in the 19-year-old dropping back for a heel hook that Kurzhev briefly defended before having to tap.

Kurzhev had missed weight for the fight and was unable to claim the title even with a win, but that ended up being no concern after the Russian was submitted. Ruotolo became ONE Championship’s second submission grappling champion after Mikey Musumeci claimed the bantamweight title at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Ruotolo’s bout with Kurzhev was the first of three title fights on the ONE on Prime Video 3 main card, which included a bantamweight title bout between John Lineker and Fabricio de Andrade in the main event.

Full results for ONE on Prime Video 3 can be found below.

(Note: All ONE weight classes are 10 lbs. heavier than traditional MMA weight classes. Whereas a flyweight title fight in the UFC would be contested at 125 lbs., in ONE it is 135 lbs.)

Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight MMA Title Fight: John Lineker vs. Fabricio de Andrade ends in a No Contest (Groin Strike): R3

Co-Main Event – Lightweight Muay Thai Title Fight: Regian Eersel def. Sinsamut Klinmee via Split Decision

Lightweight Submission Grappling Title Fight: Kade Ruotolo def. Uali Kurzhev via Submission (Heel Hook): R1, 4:26

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Mohammed Boutasaa via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight MMA Bout: Shamil Gasanov def. Jae Woong Kim via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke): R1, 2:09

Lead Card

Strawweight MMA Bout: Jeremy Miado def. Danial Williams via TKO: R3, :31

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Taiki Naito def. Amir Naseri via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Mehdi Zatout def. Asa Ten Pow via TKO: R1, 3:00

Catchweight (117 lbs.) MMA Bout: Noelle Grandjean def. Lea Bivins via TKO: R1, 4:01

