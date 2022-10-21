Watch: McLaren Earns TKO Win At ONE Championship 162

Reece McLaren put on a dominant performance at ONE Championship 162 that ended with a TKO victory between the second and third rounds.

McLaren met Windson Ramos in the 135-pound co-main event of ONE Championship 162 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The opening moments of the bout didn’t look good for “Lightning” when Ramos immediately ran forward and finished a double leg takedown against the fence.

The Australian quickly worked to his feet before starting to establish a striking advantage that only got more significant as the bout went on. Ramos had some success attacking McLaren’s legs, but the Brazilian had no answer for the right hands coming back his way.

After surviving a knockdown late in the first round, Ramos showed little chance of taking McLaren back down and allowed “Lightning” to continue having his way on the feet.

The Brazilian’s body language didn’t look particularly good at the end of the second round, and Ramos could be seen sitting against the fence as the call came to start the third round. The 30-year-old gestured to his clearly swollen foot as an indicator that he couldn’t continue, and referee Herb Dean subsequently called the fight off.

McLaren is now on a two-fight win streak after he also submitted Wei Xie earlier this year. The 31-year-old has been fighting for ONE Championship since 2015 and has earned nine victories in the promotion, seven of those via stoppage.

Full results for ONE Championship 162 can be found below.

(Note: All ONE weight classes are 10 lbs. heavier than traditional MMA weight classes. A flyweight fight in the UFC would be contested at 125 lbs., but in ONE it is 135 lbs.)

Main Card

Main Event – Strawweight Kickboxing Title Bout: Jonathan Di Bella def. Zhang Peimian via Unanimous Decision

Co-Main Event – Flyweight MMA Bout: Reece McLaren def. Windson Ramos via TKO (Injury): R2: 5:00

Middleweight Kickboxing Bout: Constantin Rusu def. Islam Murtazaev via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight (131 lbs.) MMA Bout: Gustavo Balart def. Alex Silva via Split Decision

Welterweight Muay Thai Bout: Jimmy Vienot def. Niclas Larsen via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight MMA Bout: Eko Roni Saputra def. Yodkaikaew Fairtex via Submission (Heel Hook): R1, 2:16

Lead Card

Bantamweight MMA Bout: Artem Belakh def. Leandro Issa via Unanimous Decision

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Denis Purić def. Tagi Khalivov via Unanimous Decision

Welterweight MMA Bout: Ruslan Emilbek Uulu def. Ben Willhelm via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke): R1, 4:58

