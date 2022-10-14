Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Pinpoint Headkick

MMA fighter Francisco Araujo’s headkick on Thales Morais couldn’t have landed any sweeter.

Araujo and Morais met in the main event of Mr. Cage 45 on Thursday in Manaus, Brazil. And Morais was desperate for the win to avoid losing for the sixth time in a row.

But in the fight, Morais never really looked to be a threat. After Araujo landed a huge combination early on, Morais responded with a series of anemic strikes that barely landed. Then all of a sudden, Araujo launched the ball of his foot straight to Morais’ temple, sending him falling to the canvas sideways.

MMA Fighter Francisco Araujo Unleashes Devastating Headkick

Watch Araujo get the finish below.

Huge head kick KO by Francisco Araujo at Mr. Cage 45 last night in Manaus



Not sure what's up with the audio, how it was uploaded. Rest of the fights here: https://t.co/DjrPAZvXWP pic.twitter.com/DyO9qRohTe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 7, 2022

Araujo is now riding back-to-back first-round finishes, having previously defeated Aldrio Albert Kenpes via TKO at Mr. Cage Fight Music Show in June. The 26-year-old is making a name for himself as a devastating knockout artist, having finished his last five opponents.

Morais’ prospects in the MMA world, however, appear far more grim. The 4-8 fighter hasn’t had his hand raised in over five years.

Araujo’s KO was one of seven finishes on the Mr. Cage 45 main card, with fans treated to three knockouts and as many submissions.

