Watch: MMA Fighter Da Silva Gets Wild Front Kick Knockout

MMA fighter Luis Henrique da Silva earned one of the most vicious front kick knockouts of 2022 at KSW 75 on Friday.

Da Silva faced former KSW light heavyweight champion and No. 1 contender Tomasz Narkun at KSW 75 in Nowy Sącz, Poland. The fight was seen as a top contender matchup with the winner likely earning the next title shot.

Just under 30 seconds into Round 2, Da Silva caught Narkun with a nasty front kick to the chin that immediately knocked him unconscious.

MMA Fighter Luis Henrique Da Silva Sleeps Former KSW Champ With Front Kick To Face

Watch Da Silva get the finish below.

FRONT KICK KNOCKOUT AT KSW pic.twitter.com/DsdaRrPKSh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 14, 2022

Da Silva has now won three in a row following a loss to Ivan Erslan in the Armagedon 2 Finals last December. He fell short of a UFC contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018, losing to Johnny Walker.

Da Silva was making his KSW debut and could be next in line for the light heavyweight title shot.

In the KSW 75 main event, Robert Ruchala defeated Damian Stasiak via split decision in a featherweight matchup.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!