Watch: MMA Fighter Defends Belt With Perfectly Placed Uppercut

MMA fighter Daniil Prikaza made a statement in his first Open FC welterweight title defense with a vicious uppercut knockout on Saturday.

Prikaza faced rising challenger Jonas Boeno at Open FC 24 in Barnaul, RU. Prikaza returned to defend his welterweight belt following more than a year away from the cage.

It took Prikaza under 30 seconds to successfully defend the welterweight throne by landing a perfectly-timed uppercut as Boeno entered his range. He followed it up with brutal ground-and-pound to secure the victory.

MMA Fighter Daniil Prikaza Sleeps Jonas Boeno In First Title Defense

Watch Prikaza defend the title with a wild uppercut knockout below.

Daniil Prikaza defends his Open FC Welterweight strap with a perfectly placed uppercut against Jonas Boeno in just 26 seconds #OpenFC24 pic.twitter.com/okxaHm83VU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

Prikaza earned the welterweight title by defeating Maksim Grabovich at Open FC 5 in June 2021. He faced UFC standout Shavkat Rakhmonov for the M-1 welterweight title in March 2019, losing via TKO.

Boeno earned the title shot following a submission of Alexey Lyapunov for the interim belt at Open FC 21 in July. The 37-year-old Boeno made his professional MMA debut back in 2007.

In the Open FC 24 main event, Ruslan Shamilov faced Nikita Sharshavin for the Open FC middleweight title.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!