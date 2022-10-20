Watch: MMA Fighter Defends Title With Stunning 12-Second KO

MMA fighter Alessandro Costa landed a wicked counterstrike KO on Carlos Gomez to defend his flyweight title at Lux Fight League 27.

Costa and Gomez met in the main event of the card on Friday in Puebla, Mexico. Costa, a Contender Series veteran, was making his third title defense.

And all the Brazilian needed was 12 seconds to do so. As the duo squared up in the center of the cage, Gomez attempted a tentative strike that Costa easily slipped, who sent back a rocket of a right hand that saw the Paraguayan collapse to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Alessandro Costa Lands Beautifully-Timed KO

Watch Costa get the finish below.

Gomez is now on a seven-fight win streak that has seen him not only defend his Lux title three times but also earn a split-decision win against Andres Luna Martinetti on the Contender Series in July. While the 26-year-old failed to secure a UFC contract on that occasion, he couldn’t have responded any better with his latest KO.

The loss was Gomez’s second in succession and came on his LUX debut. The 25-year-old had previously racked up five wins in a row across several promotions in his native Paraguay.

Lux Fight League 27 featured some of the most promising rising MMA talent from across Latin America, with Costa Rica’s Edgar Delgado Jimenez besting Nicaragua’s Walter Reyes via armbar in the co-main event.

