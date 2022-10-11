Watch: MMA Fighter Earns First Win With Ruthless Headkick KO

MMA fighter Paulius Totoraitis couldn’t have landed a sweeter headkick to get the first win of his MMA career.

The KO was undoubtedly the highlight of the night at Cage Warriors Academy South East 29, which took place on Saturday in Colchester, United Kingdom. Totoraitis took on Wilf Kelly in a welterweight matchup on the main card.

After tenderizing Kelly’s lead leg with some blistering kicks, Totoraitis decided to change gears and let fly with one aimed at the Englishman’s head. And it landed with devastating results.

MMA Fighter Paulius Totoraitis Unleashes Thunderous Headkick

Watch Totoraitis get the finish below.

Tremendo patadon de Paulius Totoraitis ayer en Cage Warriors Academy South East 29. Video original: https://t.co/HO88LUQwiR pic.twitter.com/23jIqEzaf4 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 9, 2022

Totoraitis now moves to 1-4 in his MMA career since making his debut in April last year. The Lithuanian, who fights out of London, England, was most recently defeated via unanimous decision by Leon Gordon at Cage Warriors Academy South East 27 in March.

The headkick KO wasn’t the first time Totoraitis has won thusly. He finished Christian Zurick the exact same way on his kickboxing debut in June last year. Two months later, however, Totoraitis suffered a decision loss to Akram Belmekki.

In the Cage Warriors Academy South East 29 main event, Charlie Falco defended his strawweight belt for the first time against Frenchman Adil Cherfi.

